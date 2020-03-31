1-Butanol Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2026
The 1-Butanol market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the 1-Butanol market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the 1-Butanol market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
1-Butanol Market Research, in its recent market report, suggests that the 1-Butanol market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the 1-Butanol market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This 1-Butanol market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.
The 1-Butanol market study answers critical questions including:
- What tactics are being utilized by the 1-Butanol market players to expand their production footprint in region?
- What are the threats faced by players in the global 1-Butanol market mutually?
- Why region holds the majority of share in the global 1-Butanol market?
- Why segment has the largest consumption in region?
- Which industries remain the leading consumers of the 1-Butanol across the globe?
The content of the 1-Butanol market report includes the following insights:
- Growth outlook of the global 1-Butanol market in terms of value and volume
- Strategies utilized by different 1-Butanol market players.
- Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the 1-Butanol over the forecast period.
- End use consumption of the 1-Butanol across various regions.
- Identify the ecological impacts of the 1-Butanol and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Dow Chemical Company
Oxea Group
Eastman Chemical Company
Formosa Plastic Group
China Nation Petroleum
SINOPEC
Sasol Limited
Kyowa Hakko
The Kaiteki Company
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Bio-1-Butanol
Chemical 1-Butanol
Segment by Application
Solvent
Synthetic raw materials
Extraction agent
Others
All the players running in the global 1-Butanol market are elaborated thoroughly in the 1-Butanol market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging 1-Butanol market players.
