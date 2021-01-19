1,3 – Butanediol Market Study with Competitive Landscape, Market Insights and growth Prospects to 2024

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘1,3 – Butanediol’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Daicel Corporation (Japan), KH Neochem (Japan), KOKYU ALCOHOL KOGYO CO., LTD. (Japan), Penta Manufacturer (United States), OXEA GmbH (Germany), MMP Inc. (United States), OQEMA Whyte (United Kingdom), Parchem fine & specialty chemicals (United States), etc.

1,3 – Butanediol Market Definition

1, 3-Butanediol is an organic chemical, alcohol, and commonly used as a solvent for food flavouring agents and is a co-monomer used in certain polyester resins and polyurethane. It is also used in biology as a hypoglycaemic agent. Stringent environmental laws in Europe and North America are surging demand for bio-based chemicals is increasing demand of the 1, 3-Butanediol market in this region. Increasing demand of 1, 3-Butanediol from the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry has led to significant growth of the market over the forecast period.

The major players in 1,3 – Butanediol Market:

Daicel Corporation (Japan), KH Neochem (Japan), KOKYU ALCOHOL KOGYO CO., LTD. (Japan), Penta Manufacturer (United States), OXEA GmbH (Germany), MMP Inc. (United States), OQEMA Whyte (United Kingdom), Parchem fine & specialty chemicals (United States), Rita Corporation (United States) and Godavari Biorefineries Ltd. (India) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Shanghai Jinjin Industry Co., Ltd. (China) and Alpha Chemika (India).

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Market Trend

Rising Demand for 1,3-Butanediol from Cosmetic & Personal care, Paints & Coatings, and Plastic Industries

Market Drivers

Increasing in Demand for 1,3-Butanediol from the Pharmaceutical Industry

Rising in Awareness about Skincare and Hair Care and Increasing in Disposable Income of People Globally

Opportunities

Rapid Increase in the Demand for Cosmetic Products is Creates Opportunities for Market

Restraints

Fluctuating Cost of Raw Materials

This report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyses opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.

The Global 1,3 – Butanediol Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial grade), Application (Polymer products, Industrial additives, Cosmetic products, Medicine, Food additives, Other), Function (Humectant, Emollient, Stabilizer, Intermediate, Solvents), Synthesis (Natural, Synthetic), End-Use Industry (Cosmetics and Personal Care, Polymer, Paints and Coatings, Food, Others)

The regional analysis of 1,3 – Butanediol Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Key highlights of the Study:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Uncovering market’s competitive landscape

Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth

There are 15 Chapters analyzing in detail the Global 1,3 – Butanediol market.

Chapter 1, to describe 1,3 – Butanediol Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of 1,3 – Butanediol, with sales, revenue, and price of 1,3 – Butanediol, in 2012 to 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2012 to 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of 1,3 – Butanediol, for each region, from 2012 to 2023;

Chapter 5, 6, 7,8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2023;

Chapter 12, 1,3 – Butanediol market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe 1,3 – Butanediol sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the 1,3 – Butanediol market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the 1,3 – Butanediol market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the 1,3 – Butanediol market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

