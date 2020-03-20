Workspace as a Service Market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape by 2027

Workspace as a service is a kind of desktop virtualization that is used by companies to provide their employees with access to data and business application form anywhere. The workspace as a service market is primarily driven by the growing popularity of BYOD and end-user computing optimization. The growing adoption of the workspace as a service by SMEs is creating lucrative business opportunities for companies operating in the market to gain a strong market position.

Reduced Capex and secured environment are the major factors that would drive the growth of the workspace as a service market. However, lack of training and education is acting as a major restraining factor in the market. The major challenge faced by companies operating in the market is growing competition due to the increasing number of player and network bandwidth.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. Amazon Web Services, Inc

2. Citrix Systems, Inc.

3. CloudJumper.

4. Colt Technology Services Group Limited

5. Getronics

6. NTT DATA Corporation

7. Otava

8. Tech Mahindra Limited

9. Unisys

10. VMware, Inc

The “Global Workspace as a Service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the workspace as a service industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of workspace as a service market with detailed market segmentation by type, deployment, organization-size, industry vertical, and geography. The global workspace as a service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading workspace as a service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the workspace as a service market.

The global workspace as a service market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment, organization-size, and industry vertical. On the basis of type the market is segmented as solutions and services. On the basis of deployment the market is segmented as public, private, and hybrid. Based on organization-size the market is segmented as SMEs and Large Enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, retail, government, healthcare, telecom and it, manufacturing, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global workspace as a service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The workspace as a service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting workspace as a service market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the workspace as a service market in these regions.

