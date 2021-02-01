(2020-2026) 1,6-Hexanediamine Market Emerging Trends And Competitive Landscape Forecast

“

Los Angeles, United State, March 2020 – – The Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[1,6-Hexanediamine Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global 1,6-Hexanediamine market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the 1,6-Hexanediamine market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Market: BASF SE, Dupont, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Merck KGaA, Evonik Industries AG, Solvay SA, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Invista, Ascend Performance Materials, Rennovia, Inc., Compass Chemical, Lanxess, Junsei Chemical Co., Ltd, Sinopharm Chemical Reagent Co. Ltd, Chengdu Dacheng Chemical Co., Ltd, Suzhou Sibian Chemicals Co., Ltd, Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co., Ltd, Liaoyang Petrochemical Company

The Essential Content Covered in the Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Market Segmentation By Product:

Adiponitrile Method, Hexanediol Method, Caprolactam Method

Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Market Segmentation By Application:

Automotive, Textile, Paints & Coatings, Petrochemical, Others

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level 1,6-Hexanediamine markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

1,6-Hexanediamine Market Competition Scenario Analysis: A competitive analysis is the critical market planning process, which will Identify 1,6-Hexanediamine competitors and evaluating their strategies to determine 1,6-Hexanediamine market strengths and weaknesses of product or service. The following queries have been explained in this research report.

* Who are the market competitors?

* What products or services does 1,6-Hexanediamine market sell?

* What is each competitors 1,6-Hexanediamine market share?

* What are the past and current market strategies?

* What type of medium is used to market products or services?

* What are 1,6-Hexanediamine market competitor’s strengths and weaknesses?

* What are the 1,6-Hexanediamine market potential threats do pose by competitors?

* What are the potential opportunities available in the global and regional market?

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 1,6-Hexanediamine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 1,6-Hexanediamine

1.2 1,6-Hexanediamine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Adiponitrile Method

1.2.3 Hexanediol Method

1.2.4 Caprolactam Method

1.3 1,6-Hexanediamine Segment by Application

1.3.1 1,6-Hexanediamine Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Textile

1.3.4 Paints & Coatings

1.3.5 Petrochemical

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Market by Region

1.3.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Market Size

1.4.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Production (2014-2025)

2 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 1,6-Hexanediamine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 1,6-Hexanediamine Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 1,6-Hexanediamine Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America 1,6-Hexanediamine Production

3.4.1 North America 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America 1,6-Hexanediamine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe 1,6-Hexanediamine Production

3.5.1 Europe 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe 1,6-Hexanediamine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China 1,6-Hexanediamine Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China 1,6-Hexanediamine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan 1,6-Hexanediamine Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan 1,6-Hexanediamine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America 1,6-Hexanediamine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe 1,6-Hexanediamine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China 1,6-Hexanediamine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan 1,6-Hexanediamine Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 1,6-Hexanediamine Business

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 BASF SE 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 1,6-Hexanediamine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF SE 1,6-Hexanediamine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Dupont

7.2.1 Dupont 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 1,6-Hexanediamine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Dupont 1,6-Hexanediamine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation

7.3.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 1,6-Hexanediamine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation 1,6-Hexanediamine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Toray Industries, Inc.

7.4.1 Toray Industries, Inc. 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 1,6-Hexanediamine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Toray Industries, Inc. 1,6-Hexanediamine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Merck KGaA

7.5.1 Merck KGaA 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 1,6-Hexanediamine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Merck KGaA 1,6-Hexanediamine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Evonik Industries AG

7.6.1 Evonik Industries AG 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 1,6-Hexanediamine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Evonik Industries AG 1,6-Hexanediamine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Solvay SA

7.7.1 Solvay SA 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 1,6-Hexanediamine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Solvay SA 1,6-Hexanediamine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

7.8.1 Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 1,6-Hexanediamine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. 1,6-Hexanediamine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Invista

7.9.1 Invista 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 1,6-Hexanediamine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Invista 1,6-Hexanediamine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Ascend Performance Materials

7.10.1 Ascend Performance Materials 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 1,6-Hexanediamine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Ascend Performance Materials 1,6-Hexanediamine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Rennovia, Inc.

7.12 Compass Chemical

7.13 Lanxess

7.14 Junsei Chemical Co., Ltd

7.15 Sinopharm Chemical Reagent Co. Ltd

7.16 Chengdu Dacheng Chemical Co., Ltd

7.17 Suzhou Sibian Chemicals Co., Ltd

7.18 Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co., Ltd

7.19 Liaoyang Petrochemical Company

8 1,6-Hexanediamine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 1,6-Hexanediamine Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 1,6-Hexanediamine

8.4 1,6-Hexanediamine Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 1,6-Hexanediamine Distributors List

9.3 1,6-Hexanediamine Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Market Forecast

11.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America 1,6-Hexanediamine Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe 1,6-Hexanediamine Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China 1,6-Hexanediamine Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan 1,6-Hexanediamine Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America 1,6-Hexanediamine Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe 1,6-Hexanediamine Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China 1,6-Hexanediamine Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan 1,6-Hexanediamine Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

