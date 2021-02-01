(2020-2026) Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market 2020 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Sales, Profits and Regional Analysis

“

Los Angeles, United State, March 2020 – – The Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market: Henkel AG, H.B. Fuller, Bostik SA, Moresco Corporation, Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd., Lohmann-Koester, Adtek Malaysia SDN BHD, Savare Specialty Adhesives, Copind SRL, Palmetto Adhesives Company

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Segmentation By Product:

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC), Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefins (APAO)

Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Segmentation By Application:

Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence, Medical, Others

The report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level Non-Woven Adhesive Tape markets, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Competition Scenario Analysis: A competitive analysis is the critical market planning process, which will Identify Non-Woven Adhesive Tape competitors and evaluating their strategies to determine Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market strengths and weaknesses of product or service. The following queries have been explained in this research report.

* Who are the market competitors?

* What products or services does Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market sell?

* What is each competitors Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market share?

* What are the past and current market strategies?

* What type of medium is used to market products or services?

* What are Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market competitor’s strengths and weaknesses?

* What are the Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market potential threats do pose by competitors?

* What are the potential opportunities available in the global and regional market?

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-Woven Adhesive Tape

1.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC)

1.2.3 Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefins (APAO)

1.3 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Segment by Application

1.3.1 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Baby Care

1.3.3 Feminine Hygiene

1.3.4 Adult Incontinence

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Size

1.4.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production

3.4.1 North America Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production

3.5.1 Europe Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Business

7.1 Henkel AG

7.1.1 Henkel AG Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Henkel AG Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 H.B. Fuller

7.2.1 H.B. Fuller Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 H.B. Fuller Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Bostik SA

7.3.1 Bostik SA Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Bostik SA Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Moresco Corporation

7.4.1 Moresco Corporation Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Moresco Corporation Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.

7.5.1 Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd. Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd. Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Lohmann-Koester

7.6.1 Lohmann-Koester Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Lohmann-Koester Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Adtek Malaysia SDN BHD

7.7.1 Adtek Malaysia SDN BHD Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Adtek Malaysia SDN BHD Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Savare Specialty Adhesives

7.8.1 Savare Specialty Adhesives Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Savare Specialty Adhesives Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Copind SRL

7.9.1 Copind SRL Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Copind SRL Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Palmetto Adhesives Company

7.10.1 Palmetto Adhesives Company Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Palmetto Adhesives Company Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Non-Woven Adhesive Tape

8.4 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Distributors List

9.3 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Forecast

11.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

