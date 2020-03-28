2020 Determined By Manufacturing Summary, Business Profile And Estimate To 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Automotive Airbag Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Automotive Airbag Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Automotive Airbag Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Automotive Airbag Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Automotive Airbag Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Passive safety system is the collection of safety system in the cars. It shields the passengers and the drivers from the accidents. Though the active safety systems experiencing significant innovation with dynamic growth curves, passive safety systems still have an important role to play. The active safety system prevents accidents and incidents whereas the passive safety system plays the role of limiting the negative consequences in collisions. Airbags is one of the parts in passive safety system. Airbags are widely used and legislated safety system in automobile industry. Airbags are large inflatable rubber bags filled with air or gas that activate in case of collisions to prevent head and chest. As per the analysis of Transparency Market Research the global passive safety system market is expected to reach by USD XX billion by 2027. The airbag safety system is a saturated market and will witness minor changes during the forecasted period. The OEM’s and suppliers are focusing on developing and emerging markets in the countries like India, China, Japan and others. The safety system like seatbelts and airbags holds the major market share in terms of revenue due to the mandatory legislations in some major countries like North America, Europe among others. The innovation and development of airbag is mainly focused on protecting the vulnerable road users as the motorist and pedestrian make up the majority of traffic casualties. During the forecasted period there would be technological improvements with the emergence of smart airbag system which offers advanced protection system in all types of seats. The growth of the airbags system is mainly driven on focusing the consumer safety and also with the rise of regulations in some major countries. However, with the rise of cost of raw materials, exchange rate fluctuations and price competition and functional and operational issues are posing the challenge for the growth of airbag safety system. Airbags on two wheelers provides tremendous opportunity. Given the strict automobile safety regulation in the developed countries like the Japan, Western European countries, and United States, front impact airbag represent a maturing technology with mostly 100% market dispersion. The global shipping volume of front airbag is expected to reach higher during the forecasted period followed by side airbag, curtain airbag and knee airbag. North America and Europe is likely to have the largest market in terms of revenue part due to some mandatory legislation, at the same time emerging economies in Asia Pacific (APAC) where countries include India, China, Australia among others will also witness a high growth rate. China & India have been generating considerable demand for the new cars in recent times; will continue to be the key drivers in for airbag market in Asia Pacific. In addition with that economic prosperity and rising employment levels also drives the growth in automotive production. In Middle East and Africa in countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and others are showing substantial growth and is expected to be a key market in near future.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Automotive Airbag market encompasses market segments based on product type, coating type, yarn type, vehicle type, sales channel and geography.

In terms of Product Type, the Automotive Airbag market is segregated into:

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Side Airbag

Curtain Airbag

Knee Airbag

Others

By Coating Type, the global Automotive Airbag market is also classified into:

Coated

o Neoprene coated

o Silicon Coated

Non-Coated

By Yarn Type, the global Automotive Airbag market is also classified into:

Nylon

Polyester

By Vehicle Type, the global Automotive Airbag market is also classified into:

Passenger Cars

o Compact

o Mid-Sized

o Premium

o Luxury

CV/LCV

HCV

Others

By Sales Channel, the global Automotive Airbag market is also classified into:

OEM

Aftermarket

By country/region, the global Automotive Airbag market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

South America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies operating in the global market includes:

Rockwell Collins

EFW

The Gill Corp.

Avcorp Industries

Triumph Group

Zodiac Aerospace

Nordam Group

EnCore Group

Aim Altitude

EURO-Composites

Advanced Custom Manufacturing

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Automotive Airbag related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Automotive Airbag Market, size of the market (US$ Mn and Units), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Automotive Airbag Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview. Moreover, leading market players covered this report.

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Automotive Airbag caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Automotive Airbag Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

Reasons to buy:

v Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the Automotive Airbag Market

v Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the Automotive Airbag Market

v Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

v Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

v Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

v Identify key partners and business development avenues

v Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects

v Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

