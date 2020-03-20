2d Bar Codeing Market to Register Incremental Revenue Opportunities During the Forecast Period 2016-2026

Global 2D Bar Code Generator Market: Overview

2D bar code also known as QR (Quick Response) codes are small squares which contains ample amount of data in it, which is accessible by scanning applications in the smart phone. It is capable of storing data vertically as well as horizontally as compared to 1D bar codes. 2D bar codes is used across various industries from manufacturing, logistics, transportation to healthcare, the 2D bar codes are capable of storing data’s such as product information, locations, videos and more.

With the penetration of smartphones globally and digital marketing doing the rounds, 2D barcodes are widely being used in marketing and advertising as it enables the consumers to view the products information or any sort of other information that the product manufactures wants to convey by just scanning the bar code using smart phone applications. The 2D barcodes can be scanned using optical scanner; it does not require laser scanners to access the data. As this concept is new to the market and considering the digital marketing wave across geographies, the market for 2D bar code Generator will register a promising CAGR over the forecast period.

Global 2D Bar Code Generator Market: Drivers & Restraints

The increasing population of tech-savvy people primarily drives the global 2D bar code Generator market across the globe along with the compatibility of smartphones for scanning the 2D barcodes and the awareness among the people about the product legitimacy. Thus, the adoption of smartphones also attributes to the growth of 2D barcode Generator market. The data storage perquisites of 2D bar codes and the ability of scanning vertically and horizontally as compared to that of 1D barcodes can be considered as one of the factor driving the market for 2D bar code Generator. However, the investments associated with the 2D bar codes and the low awareness about the QR codes among certain age group might pose as a restrain to the 2D bar code Generator market. The integration of 2D bar code Generator in the digital marketing is the most recent trend in the global 2D bar code Generator market.

Global 2D Bar Code Generator Market: Segmentation

Based on type of data source, the global 2D bar code Generator market can be divided into:

Text

Hyperlink

Number

Others

Based on code types, the global 2D bar code Generator market can be divided into:

2D Stack

2D Matrix QR Code Data Matrix Others

Others

Based on applications, the global 2D bar code Generator market can be divided into:

Product Tagging

Mobile Ticketing

Mobile Coupons

Smart Posters

Others

Global Marine Coatings Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on the geographic regions, global 2D bar code Generator market is segmented into seven key market segments namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, Western Europe tops among the 2D bar code Generator market followed by North America. In the North American market, the advertisers and marketers are widely adopting the 2D bar code Generator in the region to enhance their traditional print media. Some of the well-known brands are adopting the 2D bar code Generator for promoting their business, Volkswagen, Morgan Hotel Group to name some. Latin America has a huge mobile penetration, which is comparatively more than the global average and with developments in the mobile market in the region to catch up with the recent trends can be attributed to the growth of 2D bar code Generator in the region. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow with a rapid pace among the other regions over the forecast period. India overtook the US to become the second largest user of smartphones in the recent past; this could have a positive effect on the 2D bar code Generator in this region. Overall, the market is expected to highlight a healthy growth over the period of forecast.

Some of the major players identified in the global 2D bar code Generator market include Scanbuy Inc., NeoMedia Technologies Inc., Electronic Imaging Materials Inc., Wasp Barcode Technologies, ZIH Corp., Arandell Corporation among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.