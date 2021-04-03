Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software Market is expected to register a 6.0% CAGR over the forecast period

Recent report published by Research Nester titled “Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021”delivers detailed overview of the global printed circuit board design software market in terms of market segmentation by design complexity level, by end-user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global printed circuit board design software market is segmented into design complexity level such as low end, mainstream and high end. Among these segments, mainstream design complexity level segment is expected to flourish during the forecast period. Ease of use, affordable price, standard content & output and better functionality are some essential features of mainstream printed circuit board (PCB) design software which are likely to bolster the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Global printed circuit board design software market is expected to register a 6.0% CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global printed circuit board design software market is expected to reach at notable revenue by the end of 2021. The market is expected to expand on the back of rising expenditure on research and development activities and growing adoption of printed circuit board design software in various industries such as automobile industry, electrical and electronic industry and others.

The consumer electronics segment by end user dominated the global printed circuit board (PCB) design software market in 2015. Increasing design and development of electricity powered technologies coupled with growing adoption of internet connected technologies are some of the major factors which are predicted to drive the growth of this segment during forecasted interval.

Rising demand for printed circuit board (PCB) design software in defense industry

High adoption rate of (unmanned aerial vehicles) UAVs in defense sector and increasing demand for advanced automated technologies and robotics are some the essential factors which are driving the demand for printed circuit board designing solutions which in turn likely to bolster the growth of global printed circuit board design software market over the forecast period.

Growing North America printed circuit board design software market

North America printed circuit board design software market dominated the global market for PCB design software with major share in 2015. Further, North American market is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period owing to a number of factors such as increasing expenditure on R&D activities and high adoption rate of advanced technology in North America region.

Although, availability of PCB design software from open sources is believed to restrain the growth of global PCB design software market during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global printed circuit board design software market which includes company profiling of Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Zuken Inc., Mentor Graphics, ANSYS Inc., Forte Design Systems Inc., Altium Limited, Synopsys Inc.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global printed circuit board design software market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

