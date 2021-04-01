3D Applications in Healthcare Market Forecast to 2028 by Size, Share Growing Rapidly With Emerging Global Trends, Technology, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis

3D technology is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The 3D imaging market is an offshoot of the traditional diagnostic imaging market. The Healthcare industry relies increasingly on the 3D imaging market. 3D printing in healthcare is slowly picking up popularity. The companies working on 3D printing technology are new and mainly focused on research and development.

Virtual reality in 3D market is still new and being mainly used to treat posttraumatic stress disorders and phobias.

3D diagnostic imaging market is more than 80% of the market in the overall 3D healthcare technology market.

Currently the main players in 3D diagnostic imaging are GE Healthcare, Siemens, Philips, Toshiba and BARCO.

The market is well established in all the geographies and North America has the largest market share with almost 50% market share.

The market has two main players in the 3D printing in healthcare, Stratasys and 3D Systems.

The 3D printing market is growing in the Asia Pacific region. China has been working a lot in the 3D printing market.

COMPANIES MENTIONED

1. GE Healthcare

2. Siemens Healthcare

3. Philips Healthcare

4. Toshiba Medical Systems

5. BARCO NV

6. Hitachi Medical Systems

7. Stryker

8. 3D Systems Corporation

9. Stratasys

10. Arcam AB

11. Envision TEC GMBH

12. Materialise NV

