3D APPLICATIONS IN HEALTHCARE MARKET TO WITNESS HUGE GROWTH

The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company's website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases).

3D application in healthcare owes to the most advanced technologies that assists in the better visualization of the diagnosed results. It also assist is creating the customized prosthetic parts, implants and imaging as per the requirements. The 3D technology also help in creating artificial tissue and organs for the transplantation and understanding the physiology and principals.

The 3D applications in healthcare market is expected to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as rise in the increasing orthopedic conditions and dental procedures. The rise in the technological advancement for the digital healthcare are likely to boost the market. The engineering technology for the visualization of the diagnosis are likely to create opportunities for the companies operating in the market.

The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

By Type (Prosthetics, Bioprinting/ Tissue Engineering, Implants, Imaging, and Others), Product (Selective Laser Sintering, Thermal Inkjet, Fused Deposition Modelling and Others)

3D Systems, Inc

Stratasys Ltd

Materialise NV

SLM Solutions Group AG

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

PRODWAYS GROUP

Nano Dimension

ExOnes

ENVISIONTEC, INC

CELLINK AB

