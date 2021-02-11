The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the 3D Cell Culture market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on 3D Cell Culture Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the 3D Cell Culture market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ 3D Cell Culture Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: 3D Cell Culture Market

The global 3D cell culture market size was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. These culture systems play a critical role in studying the underlying cross-linkage between different intercellular pathways for tumor formation owing to their ability to mimic the in-vivo environment of tumors.

For instance, the 3D Multicellular Tumor Spheroid (MCTS) system is used as a promising tool for modeling phenotypic and tumor heterogeneity aspects of in-vivo tumor growth. In addition, research funding available for doctoral academic projects employing this technology is anticipated to drive demand for three-dimensional culturing systems, resulting in market growth.

These technologies provide advanced tools that help explore key aspects of disease and enable demonstration of micro-environmental factors that support in-vivo tumor growth. 3D concept of artificial cell cultivation offers huge benefits in the investigation of phenotypic heterogeneity of cancers and heterotypic intercellular crosstalk.

The ability of 3D models to overcome the flaws associated with 2D monolayer cultures is anticipated to fuel demand for these techniques in the near future. The shift from 2D to 3D technology is rapidly progressing, which is consequently boosting the growth of this market. Moreover, the entry of new market players in this segment due to the high market potential of three-dimensional cell cultures is expected to further propel the market.

Switching to 3D techniques from conventional cell culture methods is expected to revolutionize the market through to 2027. The major factors responsible for this growth are its wide applicability in biological research and the launch of new technologies in this cell culture platform. For instance, the Nunclon Sphera 3D culture platform developed by Thermo Fisher Scientific facilitates an easy transition of cultures from 2D to 3D without the aid of additional conditions, microscope, or media.

Technology Insights of 3D Cell Culture Market

Scaffold-based technology accounted for the largest share in 2019. The availability of a significant number of products based on the principle of framework for this culture can be attributed to the estimated share of this segment. Moreover, the ability of cultures in three-dimension to manipulate genetic factors facilitates the real-time study of mammalian physiology at a cellular level.

Scaffolds are used by researchers to provide support to the organization of cell cultures grown under three-dimension. The introduction of novel tools and technologies is expected to boost revenue generation in this segment.

For example, the development of a 3D nanofibrous scaffold designated as 3P, which enables cultured cells to form tight irregular aggregates similar to in-vivo tumors. Furthermore, companies such as Sigma-Aldrich and Tecan involved in providing scaffold-based cell culture tools and solutions contribute to the growing share of this segment.

Application Insights of 3D Cell Culture Market

The cancer segment occupied a major revenue share in the 3D cell culture market in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the analysis period. This is because the three-dimensional models can mimic the dynamic interplay between the tumor and the host environment for assessing the efficacy of drug candidates in cancer patients.

Moreover, the establishment of therapeutic screens coupled with early-stage animal testing is anticipated to drive the segment. The growth of immortalized established primary cell cultures or cell lines in three-dimensions is considered to be a stringent and representative model for performing in vitro drug screening.

The stem cell research segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Potential scientific and clinical impacts of the 3D-cultivation approach for embryonic, adult, and cancer stem cells are expected to boost revenue generation in this segment. Moreover, the increased differentiation potential of stem cells under three-dimensional cultures is expected to enhance growth.

End-use Insights

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries segment accounted for the largest revenue share and is expected to witness considerable demand in the coming years. Increasing adoption of such systems by pharmaceutical companies for drug discovery, toxicity screening, and regenerative medicine is a key reason for enhanced demand.

Research laboratories and institutes are the fastest growing sectors that are adopting these culture techniques owing to increasing demand for the same in biological research on human diseases. Cell culture systems grown in three-dimension offer advantages in delivering more relevant information and predictive data for in-vivo tests. This has increased the technology’s demand in research labs and institutes.

Three-dimensional cell culture systems are expected to witness an increase in demand from hospitals and diagnostic centers through to 2027 owing to huge benefits offered by 3D models in being more relevant and accurate in cellular environment investigation. Moreover, an increase in the number of patients is one of the key factors propelling segment growth.

Regional Insights of 3D Cell Culture Market

North America dominated the global market with the largest share in terms of revenue. The growth can be attributed to the availability of government and private funding for development, presence of advanced tech framework to support rapid detection of chronic diseases, and high healthcare spending in the region.

A rise in the incidence of diseases coupled with developed infrastructure in this region is contributing to a higher market share. Furthermore, despite considerable improvements in therapies, the incidence rate of diseases has risen significantly, which drives the need for advancements in drug discovery and development.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the fastest rate. The region houses 60% of the global population, thus even a low prevalence rates translate into a large number of people suffering from diseases, which is the leading factor driving the segment. In addition, the adoption of cell-based approaches in healthcare further augments growth.

Market Share Insights of 3D Cell Culture Market

Key players operating in the market include Merck KGaA; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; PromoCell GmbH; Greiner Bio One International GmbH; Tecan Trading AG; Corning, Inc.; 3D Biomatrix; Lonza; Avantor Performance Materials, LLC; Global Cell Solutions, Inc.; 3D Biotek LLC; and InSphero.

These players are focused on the launch of novel products and collaborations with other players to enhance their market presence. For instance, In June 2018, Greiner Bio-One acquired 3D Cell Culture Technology from Nano 3D Biosciences. This added magnetic three-dimensional cell culture technology to the companys portfolio.

Similarly, In June 2019, InSphero AG along with Nano-Safety Research Groups scientists at the Heriot-Watt University assessed three-dimensional cell-based liver models for determining adverse effects caused due to chronic exposure to the engineered nanomaterial. The study presented data that 3D InSight Multi-Donor Human Liver Microtissues, offered by InSphero, is a nanotoxicology risk assessment tool.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of 3D Cell Culture Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global 3D cell culture market report on the basis of technology, application, end use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Scaffold Based

Hydrogels

Polymeric Scaffolds

Micro-patterned Surface Microplates

Nanofiber Based Scaffolds

Scaffold Free

Hanging Drop Microplates

Spheroid Microplates with ULA coating

Microfluidic 3D Cell Culture

Magnetic Levitations & 3D Bioprinting

Bioreactors

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Cancer

Tissue Engineering & Immunohistochemistry

Drug Development

Stem Cell Research

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ 3D Cell Culture Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580