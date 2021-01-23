3D Dental Scanner Market 2020-2025 / News, Demand And Opportunity

The 3D dental scanner market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period 2020-2025. This research study systematically analyzes the historical trends with the current trends related to the demand, supply, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been also covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, and application.

Geographically, the global 3D dental scanner market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2020 to 2025.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Based on application, the 3D dental scanner market is segmented into:

– Hospitals

– Dental Clinics & Labs

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global 3D dental scanner market are:

– The 3M Company

– Dentsply Sirona Inc.

– Danaher Corporation

– Planmeca Oy

– Carestream Health, Inc.

– Align Technology Inc.

– Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

– 3Shape AS

– AGE Solutions Srl

– Straumann Holding AG

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global 3D dental scanner market.

– To classify and forecast global 3D dental scanner market based on region, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global 3D dental scanner market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global 3D dental scanner market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global 3D dental scanner market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global 3D dental scanner market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of 3D dental scanner

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to 3D dental scanner

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with 3D dental scanner suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

