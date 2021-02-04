3D Magnetic Sensor Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook with Top Key Players by 2026 | AKM, Allegro MicroSystems, Analog Devices, Asahi Kasei, Bosch, Honeywell International, Infineon Technologies

Global 3D Magnetic Sensor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market are growiing in automotive industry and unceasing growth in consumer electronics. However, Lengthy design phase increases time-to-market and falling average selling prices (ASPS) of sensor components affecting new market entrants hampers the market growth of 3D magnetic sensor market.

3D magnetic sensor is a sensor that is able to detect magnetic signals in X, Y, and, Z directions. It supports wide measurement range with high resolution in 3D detection and captures magnetic fields in 3-dimensions. The sensor family is ideally suited for the measurement of three dimensional movement within a magnetic field, linear slide movement as well as 360 degrees angle rotation.

Based on Technology, Hall Effect Sensors segment is constantly enhancing as the Hall Effect sensor is a device that is used to measure the magnitude of a magnetic field. Its output voltage is directly proportional to the magnetic field strength through it. Hall Effect sensors are used for proximity sensing, positioning, speed detection, and current sensing applications.

Some of the key players in Global 3D Magnetic Sensor market are AKM, Allegro MicroSystems, Analog Devices, Asahi Kasei, Bosch, Honeywell International, Infineon Technologies, Melexis, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics and TDK.

Sensor Types Covered:

– Linear 3D Magnetic Sensors

– Rotary 3D Magnetic Sensors

Technologies Covered:

– Anisotropic Magnetoresistive (AMR) Sensors

– Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors

– Hall Effect Sensors

– Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

– Automobile

– Consumer Electronics

– Industrial

– Other Applications

