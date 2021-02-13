3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market size Discern Magnified Growth during size- 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 17.59% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

3D mapping is widely used for promoting products, brands and services in the advertising industry. The technological advancements in 3D enabled devices such as scanners, sensors, and other acquisition devices to meet the rising need for quality and accuracy in the 3D mapping industry has led to development and introduction of new 3D mapping solutions, which is expected to propel the market in the near future. In this study, the 3D mapping market is classified on basis of application as: 3D projection mapping, 3D mapping and navigation and others. The global 3D mapping market is forecast to reach USD xx million in 2027, recording a CAGR of 17.59% from 2019 – 2027. The market was valued at USD xx million in 2018. With the advancement of 3D scanners, 3D sensors, and other 3D acquisition devices, the advertising industry is extensively utilizing 3D projection mapping to create real time advertisements. Similarly, the increase in adoption of 3D mapping and navigation technology solutions, such as 3D geographical positioning systems (GPS) and geographical information systems (GIS) particularly in automobiles and electronic devices is also a key factor driving the market.

3D mapping & 3D modeling solutions are being used across numerous end-users including video entertainment industry, healthcare industry, construction industry, automobile industry, & transportation industry. Additionally, 3D mapping and 3D modeling solutions are used in retail, advertisement, and defense industry. 3D technologies for geospatial applications are evolving at a rapid pace. These technologies provide applications such as multi-angle camera mapping system and hence are likely to become potential opportunities. Emerging 4D mapping and modeling and rapid prototyping technologies such as 4D movies and games are areas offering immense growth traits to the 3D mapping and 3D modeling market.

Although transition from 2D to 3D software is an old trend, the format of 3D Markup language for Web (3DMLW) used for 3D software is still a major concern for manufacturers. The market is still using the old format which lacks features to adopt new applications. The main concerns of players in the 3D mapping and 3D modeling market is software training & user productivity in term of creating 3D maps & 3D models. Some additional issues include inadequate processor speed & shortage of memory space leading towards slow regeneration time. The format issues related to 3D modeling include STL file format which results in confusion about the size of the object. Market players are involved in R&D initiatives to overcome the format issue. Thus, companies such as Autodesk Inc, and Blenders are working on designing new solutions which in turn will further fuel the market growth. For instance, Blender has offered a command ‘CTRL-N’ to fix the size or shape of an object. Thus, currently, the impact of this factor is medium; however, it is expected to be low over the forecast period.

Request for Report Sample: https://datainsightspartner.com/request-for-sample?ref=154

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market encompasses market segments based on component, mapping application, modeling application, end use industry and country.

In terms of component, the 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market is segregated into:

3D mapping

3D modeling

By 3D mapping application, the global 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market is also classified into:

Inspection and Measurement

Virtualization

Object Reconstruction

3D Projection and Navigation

Others (disaster, infrastructure, asset)

By 3D modeling application, the global 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market is also classified into:

Product Marketing

Game and Object Design

Architectural Rendering

Animation and Movies

Others (simulation, sculpting, painting, and visualization)

By end use industry, the global 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market is also classified into:

Government, Aerospace, and Defense

Automotive

Construction and Engineering

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Transportation

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others (education, agricultural irrigation, insurance)

By country/region, the global 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

The Foundry

Airbus

Autodesk

Vricon

Bentley Systems

Trimble

Alphabet

Esri

Intermap Technologies

Cybercity 3D

MAXON

Onionlab

the Foundry Visionmongers

Mitsubishi Electric

Apple

Cybercity 3D

Dassault Systèmes

Adobe

Pix4D

Pixologic

Flight Evolved

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Request for Report Analysis: https://datainsightspartner.com/report/3d-mapping-and-3d-modeling-market/154

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Autodesk, Foundry, Alphabet, ESRI among others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

Reasons to buy:

v Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market

v Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market

v Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

v Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

v Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

v Identify key partners and business development avenues

v Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects

v Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants