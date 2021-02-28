3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market Growth, Prominent Top 4 Business Leaders – Stratasys, 3D Systems, Arcam Group, Renishaw

3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( Stratasys, 3D Systems, Arcam Group, Renishaw, ExOne, Optomec, SLM Solutions, EnvisionTEC, VoxelJet AG, Sciaky Inc, EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions ) which including information such as: Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Shipment,Gross, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) Overview, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit . This 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) industry report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Scope of 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market: 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing is a layer-by-layer process of producing 3D objects directly from a digital model. 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing produce functional parts and discussed benefits that have been realized in the medical, aerospace & defense sectors.

In the next future years, global market of 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) will have a raplid growth. In 2017, global revenue of 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) is nearly 8642.3 M USD. And the global growth rate is at 31.42% from 2017 to 2015.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Plastics Material

☯ Ceramics Material

☯ Metals Material

☯ Other Material

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Consumer Products

☯ Automotive

☯ Medical and Dental

☯ Aerospace & Defense

☯ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

