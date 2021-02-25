3D Printing Healthcare Market Worth a CAGR of 18.2% by 2026 – Aspect Biosystem, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Envisiontec, Nano Dimension

3D printing, also known as desktop fabrication or additive printing technology, allows manufacturers to develop objects using a digital file and various printing materials. The materials used in 3D printing include several types of polymers, metals and ceramics. 3D printing offers methodologies that can make manufacturing of complex designs an apparent reality. The 3D printing technology in healthcare caters to the rising demands of medical care by providing wide array of applications based on individual needs. The global 3D Printing Healthcare market was valued at $973 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $3,692 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the 3D Printing Healthcare market including: Advanced Solutions Life Sciences, Aspect Biosystem, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Envisiontec, Nano Dimension

The factors that drive the 3D printing healthcare market are reduction of errors, decrease in development cost & time and the ability to build customized products. In addition, increase in scope of applications in healthcare and biomedical applications is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities. On the contrary, high cost of 3D printing and dearth of skilled labors hamper the growth of the market.

Furthermore, increase in healthcare expenditure and rise in collaborations between academic institutions, hospitals and companies supplement the market growth. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies hinders the market growth. Conversely, emerging economies such as India, China, Mexico, Brazil and others are anticipated to provide new opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

3D Printing Healthcare Market by Component:

System/Device

Materials

Services

3D Printing Healthcare Market, by Application

External Wearable Devices

Clinical Study Devices

Implants

Tissue Engineering

