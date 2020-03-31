3D printing Materials Market 2020 Will Emerge Globally And Grow upto 6.12 Bn and 20.6% of CAGR by 2026

The Global 3D printing Materials Market was valued at USD 1.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6.12 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period. The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Private Cloud Market needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Private Cloud Market. Key datasets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

3D printing is also referred to as desktop fabrication or additive manufacturing and allows printing almost any desired product in a short time. It has a big influence in fashion, engineering and laboratory products. Additionally, 3D printing also assists in the survival of birds. 3D printing replaced the Eagle’s beak by using photopolymer solution. The growth of the 3D Printing Materials market is primarily driven by the growing demand of 3D printing materials in Aerospace and Automotive industry and growing government initiatives for the adoption of the 3D printing in various sectors such as Healthcare. 3D printing assists in reducing the cost acquire for hiring skilled and trained engineers to operate the printers. Whereas, the cost of acquiring the molding machines are higher than tradition extrusion machines. Photopolymer materials are eco-friendly and produce less waste as it can work without any volatile solvent in the manufacturing process, thus creating a huge demand for 3D printing that propels the market growth during the forecast period

Arkema SA (France), 3D Systems Corporation (US), Materialise NV (Belgium), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), and General Electric Co. (US) Stratasys, Ltd. (US), etc…

Based on the type, the plastic is projected to exhibit the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period

Based on the type, the market is segmented into plastic, metal, ceramic and others. Among these type, the plastic is expected to register the CAGR of around 24% in the 3D printing materials market during the forecast period. The growth is accredited to the growing application of the ceramic material printed accessories in the automotive industry. The various plastics such as ASA is selected for 3D printing material due to high strength, little warp and ability to resist UV. This member of thermoplastic resin family is widely penetrating new fields and domains such as 3D printing which increase the demand for plastics material in automotive industry extensively.

Based on the foam, the filament segment accounted for the largest share of nearly 55% in the market

Based on the form, the market has been segmented into filament, powder, and liquid. Moreover, the filament segment accounts for the largest share in terms of value and volume of nearly 55% in the market and is expected to grow over the forecast period..

Regional Analysis:

North America to dominate the 3D printing materials market during the forecast period

North America accounts to hold a dominant position and registered almost 42% share in the global 3D printing materials market in 2018 and further expected its dominance during the forecast period. The region has a significant market of automotive, consumer electronics, home appliances, sports, building and construction and packaging market due to which a noteworthy market can be expected during the forecast. Moreover, the increasing trends f 3D printing I healthcare and Aerospace industry that further propels the market in the region.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, Middle East Africa, and Rest of MEA

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market Summary

1.1.1. Global 3D Printing Materials Market, 2019-2026, (USD Million)

1.2. Market Snapshot: Global 3D Printing Materials Market

1.3. Market Dynamics

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Drivers

2.2.1. Growth in demand across automotive and aerospace & defense industries

Chapter 4 Global Private Cloud Market, by Type

4.1. Market Overview, by Form

4.1.1. Global 3D Printing Materials Market, by Form, 2019-2026 (USD Million)

4.1.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Form, 2018

4.2. Filament

4.2.1. Global 3D Printing Market, by Filament, 2016-2026, (USD Million)

4.3. Powder

