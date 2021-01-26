3D Printing Services Market 2020: Latest Innovation, Development Status, Business Future Plan, Industry Updates & Opportunity by 3D Systems, Arcam, ExOne, Materialise, Stratasys, 3D Hubs, Autodesk, Dynamo 3D, EnvisionTEC, EOS| Outlook 2026

The scope of the 3D Printing Services Market report is as follows the report provides information on growth segments, market share, trends, regional overview, key manufactures and opportunities for investment and benchmark performance against key competitors and Geographically.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the North Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. The increasing adoption of 3D printing technology in the healthcare, aerospace, and military sectors and the presence of many discrete manufacturing companies that use 3D printing services, will be the major factors driving the market’s growth prospects in this region.

3D Printing Services Market Research Report 2020 analyzes global adoption trends, evolving platforms and forces in this rapidly emerging market across various geographies. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the 3D Printing Services key players and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The analysis also contains a crucial 3D Printing Services insight regarding the things which are driving and affecting the earnings of the market.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading 3D Printing Services Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Major Players in 3D Printing Services Market are:

• 3D Systems

• Arcam

• ExOne

• Materialise

• Stratasys

• 3D Hubs

• Autodesk

• Dynamo 3D

• EnvisionTEC

• EOS

• FORECAST 3D

• Graphene 3D Lab

• Hoganas

• Sculpteo

• Shapeways

• Optomec

• Organovo Holdings

• …

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Extrusion

• Jetting

• Powder Bed Fusion

• Vat Photopolymerization

• Others

Market segment by Application, split into

• Consumer products

• Automobile

• Healthcare

• Aerospace and defense

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases.

This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research.

With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 3D Printing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Extrusion

1.4.3 Jetting

1.4.4 Powder Bed Fusion

1.4.5 Vat Photopolymerization

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3D Printing Services Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Consumer products

1.5.3 Automobile

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Aerospace and defense

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 3D Printing Services Market Size

2.2 3D Printing Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 3D Printing Services Market Size by Regions (2015-2026)

2.2.2 3D Printing Services Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 3D Printing Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global 3D Printing Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global 3D Printing Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 3D Printing Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 3D Printing Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players 3D Printing Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into 3D Printing Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global 3D Printing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global 3D Printing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Continued…

List of Tables and Figures

Table 3D Printing Services Key Market Segments

Table Key Players 3D Printing Services Covered

Table Global 3D Printing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2015-2026 (Million US$)

Figure Global 3D Printing Services Market Size Market Share by Type 2015-2026

Figure Extrusion Figures

Table Key Players of Extrusion

Figure Jetting Figures

Table Key Players of Jetting

Figure Powder Bed Fusion Figures

Table Key Players of Powder Bed Fusion

Figure Vat Photopolymerization Figures

Table Key Players of Vat Photopolymerization

Figure Others Figures

Table Key Players of Others

Table Global 3D Printing Services Market Size Growth by Application 2015-2026 (Million US$)

Figure Consumer products Case Studies

Figure Automobile Case Studies

Figure Healthcare Case Studies

Figure Aerospace and defense Case Studies

Figure 3D Printing Services Report Years Considered

Table Global 3D Printing Services Market Size 2015-2026 (Million US$)

Figure Global 3D Printing Services Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026 (Million US$)

Table Global 3D Printing Services Market Size by Regions 2015-2026 (Million US$)

Continued…

