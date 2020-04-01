3D Sensors Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027: Basler AG, Omnivision Technologies, Inc., Ams AG, Cognex Corporation

Latest market study on “Global 3D sensor Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Technology (Stereo Vision, Time-of-Flight, Structured Light); End-User Verticals (Healthcare, Aerospace, Industrial, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Others), The global 3D sensor market is accounted to US$ 4,805.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 71,914.2 Mn by 2027. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Download PDF Sample Copy Here https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000302/

The global automotive sector consistently focusses on bringing large transformations for enhancing the driving experience. Today, automobiles have become smarter and capable of self-diagnostics, and are further anticipated to communicate with other entities in the ambient environment. ADAS, infotainment systems, and car telematics have been trending in the automotive sector for quite some time now. The success of these trends is entirely attributed to the sophistication and technological advancements in the semiconductor industry. The vehicles are becoming more advanced on the back of capabilities of detecting obstacles and alerting the users, navigating maps, and operating the infotainment systems inside the vehicles; these features make them user-friendly and convenient, thereby raising the need for 3D sensors to make different tasks easy as well as to ensure safety of drivers along with the increasing facilities. A simple hand swipe gesture by the driver can be used for changing the music or changing the radio channel while on the road

Under the end-user vertical industry segment, a large number of new applications are coming up in the market due to speedy technological advancements. These technologies are now offering huge opportunities across different industry verticals, such as automotive, defense, healthcare, aerospace, robotics, electronics consumables, semiconductors, and retail, where 3D sensors can be used. Companies are now creating partnerships and increase their collaborative efforts to bring more 3D applications.

Get Discount on This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000302/

Some of the major players in the 3D sensor market include Infineon Technologies AG, Basler AG, Omnivision Technologies, Inc., Ams AG, Cognex Corporation, LMI Technologies INC., Stmicroelectronics N.V., IFM Electronic gmbh, Sony, Melexis among others.

Increased penetration of smartphones and smart consumer electronics around the world is driving the growth of the advanced concept of “connected things” or “Internet of things (IoT).” IoT growth in the near future will be driven by the rising proliferation of these connected devices in various areas, including smart homes, smart cities, smart buildings, and industrial setups. Rising investments and supportive ecosystem for IoT start-ups is also fuelling the R&D pertaining to the IoT technology. Major telecom operators in the US, China, and Europe are playing an important role in IoT deployments. Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, GE, Intel, Qualcomm, and Samsung have also invested huge amounts in developing IoT across industries. Smart city initiatives in the US, China, India, and Singapore are also boosting the demand for IoT connections. The upcoming and emerging concepts that are considered to be the by-products of IoT are provided with a steady opportunity platform with the usage of these sensors.

Stereo 3D imaging is being used to reconstruct soft tissue structures in 3D in the healthcare vertical. 3D biosensors in clinical applications help in diagnosing and monitoring cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes. One of the major technological advancements in 3D technology is Time-of-Flight (TOF) technology. These sensors are one of the most crucial and essential components of the current market technologies as these provide solutions to the entire defense ecology. The solutions include complicated controls, measurements, monitoring, and execution. The automotive market has always been at the forefront when it comes to technological evolution. These sensors allow safety innovations, new cargo management efficiency and safety improvements of autonomous and self-driving vehicles. 3D ToF technology is used in sensing. This sensor is a major breakthrough in technology. It is a deep sensing technology that enhances the capacity of a camera to recognize faces and objects.

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000302/

FAQ

Q.1. By Technology, which was the leading type to hold the largest share in the market and by what CAGR?

Ans. The leading type of 3D sensor is the Time-of-Flight (ToF) that has noted to account a CAGR of 41.9%. ToF is regarded as the sensor that have materialized as a promising three-dimensional (3D) sensing technology that can be manufactured economically in a compact size. In ToF, an infrared strobe emits a bright, short pulse, and a custom detector with a very fast shutter speed measures the time that the light travels before hitting an object. However, current state-of-the-art ToF sensors suffer from low spatial resolution due to physical limitations in the fabrication process

Q.2. Which was the region to account the largest share for the 3D sensor market?

Ans. The Asia Pacific region led the 3D sensor market with a market share of 48.3%in 2018. The continuous economic growth in developed and developing countries like India and China, coupled with the presence of huge disposable incomes with individuals in countries like Japan and Australia, has facilitated the rapid growth of the automotive industry in this region. The Asia Pacific is one of the world’s rapidly growing consumer electronic with China accounting for maximum 3D sensor device production. The rapid growth in industrialization and urbanization in the economy is positively impacting the growth of the 3D sensor market in the APAC region. Moreover, the market for 3D sensor is expected to rise with the growth of end-user verticlas industries.

Q.3. What is the major driving factor to favor the 3D sensor market all over the globe?

Ans. Growing demand for 3D sensor is a major breakthrough in technology. It is a deep sensing technology that enhances the capacity of a camera to recognize faces and objects. Major companies are using this technology for the development of face recognition in mobile phones and also to accelerate the development and commercialization of high resolution, low power active 3D depth-sensing camera system.

Contact Us:

Call: 646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]