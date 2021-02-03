4K TV Market Growth and its Detail Analysis by Top Key players like Changhong, Haier Inc., Hisense International, Co., LTD, LG Electronics

4K TVs are specially designed high-resolution TVs with a display resolution of about 4,000 pixels. These TV’s tend to come in larger sizes and provides an enhanced picture quality. The 4K TVs are also capable of displaying a wide range of colors than other televisions resulting in a vibrant image.

The 4K TV market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing popularity of enhanced displays, better viewer experience, and increasing number of 4K video streaming by various platforms like YouTube and Netflix. However, the higher cost of these televisions is impacting negatively on the growth of 4K TV market in the current market scenario.

The reports cover key developments in the 4K TV market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from 4K TV market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for 4K TV in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the 4K TV market.

The report also includes the profiles of key 4K TV companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Changhong

Haier Inc.

Hisense International, Co., LTD

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

VIZIO, Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting 4K TV market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the 4K TV market in these regions.

