5G Chipset Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Global 5G Chipset Market was valued at USD 1.96 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 21.87 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 44.1% from 2021 to 2026.

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

Intel

Huawei Technologies

Qualcomm Technologies

Anokiwave

Infineon Technologies

Integrated Device Technology

Xilinx

Nokia

Samsung Electronics

IBM