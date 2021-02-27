5G chipsetMarket Outlook, Demand and Growth Opportunities to 2026 | Device Technology, Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm Technologies, Xilin

Global 5G Chipset market is accounted for $0.68 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $21.99 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 47.1%. Factors such as growing Iot connections, rising demand for mobile data services and high demand expected from 5G-enabled smartphones are boosting the market growth. However, high hardware cost involved in terrestrial network densification is hindering the market growth.

Based on end user, consumer electronics holds the significant market share. The growth is directed towards raise of 5G-enabled consumer electronic devices in the market. After the standardization of 5G network connectivity, it will be the high demand for 5G-enabled smart phones with high-speed internet connectivity. By, operational frequency, The frequency band (between 26 and 39 GHz) is leading the market during the forecast period owing to high bandwidth accessible by this spectrum and the improving participation of telecom service providers in this spectrum are propelling the growth of this frequency band.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016230

By geography, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the 5G chipset market due to the high demand for advanced technologies such as connected cars, machine-to-machine communication and artificial intelligence will offer vast opportunities for the market growth.

Some of the key players in global 5G Chipset market include Integrated Device Technology, Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm Technologies, Xilinx, Intel, Nokia, Qorvo, Anokiwave, Infineon TechnologiesIBM, Broadcom, Macom Technology Solutions, Analog Devices, Cavium and Huawei Technologies.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/SMRC00016230

Operational Frequency Covered:

-Above 39 GHz

-Between 26 and 39 GHz

-Sub-6 GHz

Products Covered:

-Customer Premises Equipment (CPE)

-Network Infrastructure Equipment

-Devices

IC Types Covered:

-Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

-Millimetre Wave Integrated Circuit (mmWave IC)

-Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

-Cellular Integrated Circuit (Cellular IC)

End Users Covered:

-Consumer Electronics

-Automotive & Transportation

-Healthcare

-Building Automation

-Energy & Utilities

-Retail

-Public Safety & Surveillance

-Industrial Automation

Purchase Complete Report –https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016230

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.