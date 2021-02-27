5G enterprise Market Rising Demand, Trends and New Technologies by 2027 – China Mobile Limited, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd

5G (short for 5th Generation) is a term for specific advanced wireless systems.5G technology utilizes a higher-frequency band of the wireless spectrum which allows data to be transferred more rapidly than the lower-frequency band dedicated to 4G. The new 5G networks require many more (albeit smaller) antennas spaced closer together than previous wireless generations.

The report aims to provide an overview of the 5G enterprise market with detailed market segmentation by core network technology, access equipment, services, organization size and by end user. The global 5G enterprise market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 5G enterprise market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the 5G enterprise market.

The global 5G enterprise market is segmented on the basis of by core network technology, access equipment, services, organization size and by end user. Based on core network technology the market is segmented as software-defined networking and network functions virtualization. Based on access equipment the market is segmented as radio node, service node (E-Ran) and DAS. On the basis of the services the market is segmented platform and software. On the basis of organization size the market is segmented as small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on end user the market is segmented as BFSI,media and entertainment ,retail and ecommerce, healthcare and life sciences, government and defense, transportation and logistics ,manufacturing, agriculture and IT and telecommunications

China Mobile Limited

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Mavenir

Nokia

SAMSUNG

Verizon

