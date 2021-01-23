5G Technology Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019-2025)

The global 5G Technology market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the 5G Technology market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global 5G Technology market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of 5G Technology market. The 5G Technology market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

market segmentation on the basis of technology, application, vertical, and region.

The 5G technology market is expected to witness significant value growth during the forecast period, owing to the rapid development in telecommunication infrastructure and the heavy investments for the trails and commercialization of 5G technology.

The global 5G technology market report starts with an overview of the 5G technology market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of the key trends, drivers and challenges from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the 5G technology market.

On the basis of technology, the 5G technology market has been segmented into 5G RAN, 5G NG Core, NFVI, Routing Backhaul, and Optical Backhaul, and Others. On the basis of application, the 5G technology market has been segmented into Virtual & Augmented Reality, Connected Automotive, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Energy, Wireless eHealth, Connected Drones, Smart Cities, Others. On the basis of vertical, the 5G technology market has been segmented into Manufacturing, Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Public Safety, Healthcare, Agriculture, and Others. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of the market size analysis of the 5G technology market across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis covering the key trends prevalent in the global 5G technology market.

The next section of the global 5G technology market report covers a detailed analysis of the 5G technology market across various countries in the region. It provides an outlook for the 5G technology market for 2018–2028, and sets the forecast within the context of the 5G technology market. This study discusses the key trends within countries contributing to the growth of the 5G technology market, as well as analyses the degrees at which the drivers are influencing 5G technology market in each region.

The key regions and countries assessed in the 5G technology market report include North America (the U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & the rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Russia, Spain, BENELUX, and the Rest of Europe), South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia), East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, Turkey, South Africa & the rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the 5G technology market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2028. We have considered 2018 as the base year, and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the 5G technology market is expected to grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the global 5G technology market, we have triangulated the outcomes of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global 5G technology market has been split into a number of segments. All segments on the basis of technology, application, vertical, and region have been analysed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contribution of each individual segment to the growth of the 5G technology market. This detailed information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global 5G technology market.

In addition, another key feature of the global 5G technology market report includes the analysis of all the key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market, however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify the potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global 5G technology market.

In the final section of the global 5G technology market report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the 5G technology market and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a segment of the 5G technology supply chain and the potential players for the same.

Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the 5G technology market. Some of the key competitors covered in the 5G technology market report are Deutsche Telekom AG, Ericsson, SK Telecom, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Nokia Networks, Telecom Italia, AT&T, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Orange, S.A., China Mobile Limited, KT Corporation, and Verizon Communications, Inc.

The 5G Technology market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global 5G Technology market.

Segmentation of the 5G Technology market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different 5G Technology market players.

The 5G Technology market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using 5G Technology for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the 5G Technology ? At what rate has the global 5G Technology market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

The global 5G Technology market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.