A Quantitative SWOT analysis on Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market 2021 major key companies profiled like Succinity GmbH, Bio-Amber Inc., Myriant Corporation, Novozymes, Cargill Incorporated

Platform chemicals, represent group of twelve (one not commercialized yet) building block chemicals that can be produced from sugar via biological conversions. The group contains molecules with different functional groups, holding the potential to be converted into various other high value chemicals.

The market for platform chemicals has witnessed a tremendous growth since the past few years. Stringent government regulations and increasing adoption of eco-friendly products are significant factors driving the growth of the platform chemicals market. In 2015, global platform chemicals volume stood at 9,409.8 kilo tons and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1%, during the forecast period.

Platform chemicals market has been segmented by type as C-3 (glycerol, 3-hydroxypropionic acid), C-4(1,4-diacids, aspartic acid, 3-hydroxybutyrolactone), C-5(Levulinic acid, glutamic acid, itaconic acid, xylitol), and C-6(Sorbitol, glucaric acid, 2,5-furan dicarboxylic acid). In 2015, C-3 platform chemicals segment held the largest share of 65%, in terms of volume. This was due to the growth in end user industries such as plastic, construction and paints & coatings. Further, the growth is fueled by the increasing production of bio-diesel as C-3 chemicals are the resultant byproduct of bio-diesel.

Succinity GmbH, Bio-Amber Inc., Myriant Corporation, Novozymes, Cargill Incorporated, DSM, Metabolix Inc., GF Biochemicals, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and Prinova LLC.

In terms of geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific & LAMEA. In 2015, Asia-Pacific consumed one-third of the total platform chemicals. Availability of renewable feedstock, increasing consumer awareness towards green products and political turmoil existing in major oil producing countries are key factors driving the growth of platform chemicals market in Asia-Pacific. However, LAMEA would be the fastest growing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2015-2021.

Global analysis of Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market from 2014–2021 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2014–2021. Forecast and analysis of Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

