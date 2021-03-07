A Quantitative SWOT analysis on Cable Glands Market 2023 with top key venders like AMPHENOL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS GROUP,BARTEC FEAM,CMP PRODUCTS

The global cable glands market generated revenue of $1,667 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $2,513 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, i.e. from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the armored segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

A cable gland, also known as sealing glands or strain reliefs, allow the facilitation of barrier penetration while simultaneously offering sealing protection. They can be utilized with probes, wires, power, and signaling cables. Cable gland might be utilized on a wide range of electrical power, control, instrumentation, information, and broadcast communications links.

Factors such as upgradation and renewal of existing networks, owing to government regulations, surge in the construction industry among developing countries, rise in energy demand levels globally coupled with the rise in population, and also a surge in real estates will help in the growth of the market in the near future.

Some of the key players of Cable Glands Market:

AMPHENOL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS GROUP,BARTEC FEAM,CMP PRODUCTS,COPPER CROUSE-HINDS,CORTEM GROUP,ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC,JACOB GMBH,METAL CRAFT INDUSTRIES,SEALCON LLC,WAROM GROUP,WISKA,WEIDMLLER INTERFACE GMBH & CO. KG,AGRO AG,HUMMEL AG.

The global cable glands market is segmented based on type into industrial & hazardous. The market is also divided by cable type into armored and unarmored. The market is further categorized by different material, which includes brass, nylon/plastic, stainless steel, and others; and by end user into oil & gas, mining, aerospace, manufacturing & processing, chemical, and others; and analyzed across four geographical regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The Global Cable Glands Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Cable Glands Market from 2017 – 2023 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Cable Glands Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2023. Forecast and analysis of Cable Glands Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Cable Glands Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Cable Glands Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

