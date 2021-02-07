A Quantitative SWOT analysis on Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market 2020 major key companies profiled like IBM Corporation,Microsoft Corporation,SailPoint Technologies, Inc.,EMC Corporation

Identity and access management (IAM) is a security framework which ensures secure access to end users across multiple applications. At present, integration of IAM with cloud is gaining pace owing to its low cost and enhanced security. Cloud identity and access management (IAM) is an approach to revamp the traditional IT security environment by offering IAM solutions over the cloud. Cloud IAM helps large as well as small organizations to secure their IT infrastructure and patents & intellectual properties (IP) in a cost-effective manner.

Cloud IAM offers various services such as user provisioning, access management, multi-factor authentication, directory services, single sign-on (SSO), governance & compliance management and password management. Several organizations have adopted cloud IAM to improve customer engagement, acquisition and retention. A well-designed cloud IAM system reduces the cost incurred due to cyber-attacks by enabling better information sharing and enhanced data privacy. In addition, cloud IAM services reduce cyber-attacks and data breaches by implementing various IAM services, such as single sign-on (SSO) and user provisioning and others.

IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SailPoint Technologies, Inc., EMC Corporation, CA Technologies, Intel Corporation, Dell, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company

Renowned market players have adopted acquisition as their key strategy to strengthen their technical expertise and to enhance their market foothold. For instance, in 2015, EMC Corporation acquired Virtustream, a cloud computing management software provider, to manage its cloud service business and to enhance its hybrid cloud product portfolio. In 2014, IBM acquired two IAM firms, Lighthouse Security Group and CrossIdeas, to expand and enhance its identity and access management (IAM) offerings.

The cloud IAM is segmented based on different industry verticals such as BFSI, IT and telecommunication, healthcare, media & entertainment, retail, education and others. BFSI, IT & telecom and retail witnessed highest adoption of cloud IAM services over the forecast period (2015 – 2020). Based on the deployment type, the market is further categorized into private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud. Of the three, private cloud dominated the overall cloud IAM market owing to the enhanced security risks compared to public cloud and hybrid cloud. The market has been analyzed on the basis of regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

