Absorbent Pads Market to Witness Surge in Demand Owing to Rising End-use Adoption Upto 2027

Absorbent Pads Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Material (Fiber, Paper, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Others); Type (Extra Heavy Duty, Heavy Duty, Light Duty); Product Type (Chemical Absorbent Pads, Hazmat Absorbent Pads, Oil Absorbent Pads, Universal Absorbent Pads); End User (Food & Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Medical, Others), and Geography.

Advantages offered by absorbent pads is expected to be responsible for the growth of global absorbent pads market.

According to a new market research study titled Absorbent Pads Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Material, Type, Product Type, End User and Geography. The global Absorbent Pads Market is expected to reach US$ 3,001.49 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,978.51 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global Absorbent Pads Market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Absorbent Pads Market : Company Profiles

3M COMPANY

BRADY CORPORATION

CELLCOMB AB

COCOPAC LIMITED

GELOK INTERNATIONAL

NOVIPAX LLC

PACTIV LLC

SIRANE LTD

TRICO CORPORATION

W. DIMER GMBH

The global Absorbent Pads Market, based on the material was segmented into fiber, paper, polyethylene, polypropylene, others. In 2018, the fiber segment accounted for the largest share in the global absorbent pads market. The absorbent pads are composed of fibers that are capable of absorbing gas or liquid components. The fiber absorbent pads are used to clean up the spills in automotive sector. The growing automotive sector across the world is likely to enhance the fiber segment during the forecast period.

Innovations in food packaging systems helps to meet the evolving needs of the market such as consumer preference for healthy and high‐quality food that simultaneously reduces of the negative environmental impacts of food packaging are considered to be preferable packaging options and are likely to be adopted in the near future. Innovative concepts of active and intelligent packaging technologies provide solutions for high shelf life and improve safety and quality of the food products.

