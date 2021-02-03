Acid Dyes Market Projected to Show Strong Growth | Dow chemical company, Clarian International, European color, Atul Limited

Report on Acid Dyes Market Industry

The report involves insightful data on the main sectors of the Acid Dyes Market. The report has segmented market, by its types and applications. Each segment has analyzed completely on the basis of its production, consumption as well as revenue. Further, it is classified on the basis of geographical areas which include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

The study on the Acid Dyes market provides complete report on changing market trends for this market. It offers market size and share of each separate segment in the market. Many companies are involved in this market. Top players are completely profiled in this report.

The Topmost Companies are as follows Dow chemical company, Clarian International, European color, Atul Limited, and BASF SE among others.

Market Dynamics

Dyes have major application in the textile industry in the manufacturing process of fabric dyes. In the textile industry, dyes are used on silk and protein fibres, and synthetic fibre nylon, however have less use in the manufacture of other synthetic fibres. In the medical field, acid dyes are divided into two classes depending on their application. Acid dyes are used for dyeing basic tissue proteins, and basic dyes are used for colouring other tissue components and cell nuclei. Acid dyes have a wide application for staining textile fibres such as wool, silk, nylon, and are also effective in enhancing durability, strength, and colour of the fabric. As a result, this industry is expected to generate a high demand for acid dyes over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing preference of acid dyes over other alkaline dyes owing to their benefits such as cost effectiveness, durability, resistance to sunlight and water, strength, and colour stability are driving the overall market growth.

However, the complex molecular structure of acid dyes can cause sensitization in humans. Exposure or ingestion of dye dust can increase risk of illness among factory workers. Furthermore, some toxic intermediaries used in the manufacture of acid dyes such as benzidine and o-toluidine have carcinogenic properties. Majority of manufacturers have ceased the use of these dyes, and are opting for safer and cheaper alternatives. As a result, these factors are expected to hamper the growth of the global acid dyes market.

