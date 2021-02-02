Acid Lipase Deficiency Market Growth Rate, Key Players, Market Growth, Dynamics, Overview, Size, Revenue, Forecast 2027| Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, Novartis AG, Zydus Cadila Avadel

“Global Acid Lipase Deficiency Market report is the all-inclusive market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, emerging trends, and competitive landscape of Acid Lipase Deficiency industry. The industry report encompasses primary, secondary and advanced information about the global market with respect to status, trends, size, share, growth, and segments in the forecasted period of 2020-2027. ”

Global Acid Lipase Deficiency Market Analysis and Insights: Increasing adoption of enzyme replacement therapy for treatment is expected to enhance the market growth. High prevalence of lysosomal Acid lipase deficiency and a large patient pool is expected to have a significant impact on the demands for novel treatment. Another impactful reason for growth of this market is huge financial support by the government and competitive scenario of the pharmaceuticals companies which will create new opportunities that will impact this market growth in the forecast period to 2027.

Acid lipase deficiency or Lysosomal lipase deficiency is an inherited genetic disorder that is caused by mutation in LIPA (Lipase A, Lysosomal Acid Type) gene. It is a lipid storage disease that is associated with two complications, Wolman disease and cholesteryl ester storage disease (CESD). This disease is caused by lack of active lysosomal acid lipase (LAL) enzyme resulting in accumulation of fatty material (cholesteryl esters and triglycerides) in the body. LAL deficiency generally affects liver, spleen, gut, blood vessels and other important organs of body.

Prime example of this focus can be witnessed is with the grant of priority review voucher from the FDA for Alexion Pharmaceutical’s Kanuma (sebelipase alfa), an enzyme therapy that is used for treatment of patients with Lysosomal acid lipase deficiency in July 2019. This designation speeds approval of potential blockbuster therapies to have access on the US patient as quickly as possible.

Few Of the Major Market Competitors Currently Working in the Acid Lipase Deficiency Market are Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Bausch Health, Novartis AG, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Zydus Cadila Avadel, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Mylan N.V., Aurobindo Pharma, Pfizer Inc, Astellas Pharma Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Alkem Labs, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC and among others.

Global Acid Lipase Deficiency Market Segmentation:

By Types (Wolman Disease, Cholesteryl Ester Storage Disease (CESD) and Others)

By Treatment Type (Medication, Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation, Enzyme Replacement Therapy and Others)

By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral)

By End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others)

Explore Key Industry Insights In 60 Tables And 220 Figures From The 350 Pages Of Report, “Global Acid Lipase Deficiency Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.”

