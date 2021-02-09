Acrylic Sealants Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends And Industry Analysis

Report on Acrylic Sealants Market Industry

The report involves insightful data on the main sectors of the Acrylic Sealants Market. The report has segmented market, by its types and applications. Each segment has analyzed completely on the basis of its production, consumption as well as revenue. Further, it is classified on the basis of geographical areas which include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

The study on the Acrylic Sealants market provides complete report on changing market trends for this market. It offers market size and share of each separate segment in the market. Many companies are involved in this market. Top players are completely profiled in this report.

The Topmost Companies are as follows The Dow Chemical Company, BASF, RPM International, Inc., 3M, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and H.B Fuller Company among others.

Key Developments

Various key players in the market are focused on developing organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisition and new product launch in order to enhance their global presence.

For instance, in October 2019, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., one of the leading player in advanced materials and silicones, launched GE-branded siliconized acrylic latex caulks and sealants line which includes nine products that offers protection to paint projects in different colors and sizes.

In March 2017, Selena Group, distributor and producer of construction chemicals acquired 64% stake in Uniflex S.p.A., an Italian company specializing in the production of acrylic sealants. Through this acquisition, Selena group strengthen its foothold in Western Europe.

In August 2015, an epoxy sealing brand from Pidilite Industries, M-seal launched M-seal Gap Fill White Acrylic Sealant, for filling indoor cracks. It is formulated with single component water based resin solution, ready-to-use solution. Also, it can be easily removed when required.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market.

Important changes in market dynamics.

Market segmentation up to the second or third level.

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume.

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments.

Market shares and strategies of key players.

Emerging niche segments and regional markets.

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market.

