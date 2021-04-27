Acrylic Sheet Market: Market Research Report, 2019-2026

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Acrylic Sheet Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Acrylic Sheet market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Acrylic Sheet market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Acrylic Sheet Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Acrylic Sheet market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Acrylic Sheet

The report covers forecast and analysis for the acrylic sheet market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on volume (Kilotons) and revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the acrylic sheet market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the acrylic sheet market on a global as well as regional level.

As per the report, the global demand for acrylic sheet market was valued at approximately USD 5.01 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 7.15 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Acrylic is a plastic made up of two or more derivatives of polymethyl methacrylate acrylic or acrylic acid. Due to its versatile properties like strength, weather ability, clarity, and flexible functions acrylics are widely used in industries like automotive, electronics, construction, and medical. Acrylic sheet can be translucent opaque, colored, transparent with varying level of heat resistant, light transmission, etc. Numerous coatings can be applied on an acrylic sheet to resist the heat, scratch, solar reflectivity, and glare reduction. Various types of acrylic sheets are available in the market according to the consumers demand such as various level of heat resistance capacity, release capacity, and flow rates.

The rising application of acrylic sheets in the construction industry is expected to be one of the major factors driving the growth of this market. Moreover, at present, the acrylic sheet is widely used for the purpose of furniture & interior as well as in the automotive and medical industries. Furthermore, infrastructure development in emerging economies is expected to boost the market in the near future. With high heat, the easy molding property of the acrylic sheet can mold it to any necessary form. Therefore, this factor is projected to fuel the demand for acrylic sheets, thereby, propelling market growth. Europe has witnessed a growing use of noise and vibration control material in automobiles as well as an increasing volume of automobile production. This is likely to enhance the consumption of acrylic sheet. But, the fluctuating prices of raw material used to produce acrylic sheet may hinder the market growth in the future. However, the booming application of acrylic sheet in the automotive industry is estimated to offer new growth opportunities to the market.

The global acrylic sheet market is segmented on the basis of type and application. The type segment includes an extruded acrylic sheet and cast acrylic sheet. The cast acrylic sheet segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. However, the extruded acrylic sheet segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the upcoming years. Based on application, the market is segmented into architecture & constructions, furniture & design, visual communication & retail, automotive & transport, electronics & energy, sanitary, medical, and others. In 2018, architecture & constructions accounted for the significant market share and automotive & transport segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is the dominating regional market of the global acrylic sheet market and is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period as well. The construction industry has the largest share in the Asia Pacific region, resulting in an augmented acrylic sheet demand.

Some of the key players operating in the global acrylic sheet market include Mitsubishi Rayon, Evonik, Polycasa, Taixing Donchamp, Unigel Group, Plaskolite, Shen Chuen Acrylic, Raychung Acrylic, Guang Shun Plastic, Elastin, Altuglas Arkema, and GARY Acrylic Xishun among others. The key players of the acrylic sheet market are primarily focusing on product innovation and expansion. For instance, Altuglas International has recently launched acrylic sheets new range under the brand name, Altuglas Metallic & Iridescent.

By Type

Extruded Acrylic Sheet

Continuous Cast Acrylic Sheet

Cell Cast Acrylic Sheet

By Application

Architecture & Constructions

Furniture & Design

Automotive & Transport

Visual Communication & Retail

Electronics & Energy

Medical

Sanitary

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

