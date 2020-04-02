Actigraphy Sensors & PSG Devices Market 2020: Current Trends, Rising Demand, Key Statistics, Development Status, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, to 2029

The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Actigraphy Sensors & PSG Devices market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Actigraphy Sensors & PSG Devices market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Actigraphy Sensors & PSG Devices market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Growing Prevalence of Sleep Disorders Triggering Demand

The modern lifestyle has altered sleeping patterns, leading to an increase in the prevalence of various sleep disorders. Right from minor sleep disturbances to major problems, such as insomnia, chronic sleep disorders have adverse impacts on consumers’ quality of life. As actigraphy sensor and PSG devices make it simpler for users to monitor their sleep duration with more convenience and accuracy, it helps in diagnosing sleep diseases reliably and makes treatments more effective.

Thereby, consumers are seeking diagnostic services for the accurate treatments of sleep disorders, which is creating a high demand for actigraphy sensor and PSG devices in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, ongoing research in the field of sleep disorder management to discover more efficient medicine and treatments for life-threatening sleep disorders is providing a boost to the applications of actigraphy sensor and PSG devices.

Standards and Stringent Regulatory Framework Influence Actigraphy Sensor and PSG Devices Manufacturing Strategies

In order to ensure consumers’ health and safety of devices, governing bodies across the globe have regulated the use of actigraphy sensor and PSG devices with strict guidelines and high standards for accreditation. For instance, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) recently published clinical practice guideline for the applications of actigraphy sensors in sleep monitoring devices.

Furthermore, it is mandatory for stakeholders in the actigraphy sensor and PSG devices market to conform to various regulatory requirements such as licensing requirements and Medical Code of Conduct. Complying with various strict regulatory policies in various regions is exhorting actigraphy sensor and PSG devices market players to realign some of their business strategies, which, in turn, may have an impact of pricing structure and supply chains of the business.

Emergence of Advanced Technologies to Boost Availability of Smart Actigraphy Sensor and PSG Devices

With the healthcare industry taking a leap with technological transformations, manufacturers in the actigraphy sensor and PSG devices market are bolstering their use of advanced technologies in manufacturing processes. Needs for accuracy and reliability in diagnostics are the primary triggers for the increased applications of next-generation technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT), to improve salient features of actigraphy sensor and PSG devices.

Manufacturers in the actigraphy sensor and PSG devices market are experimenting with various technologies, such as radar technology, to discover the most accurate and reliable method for sleep analysis. Leading market players shifting their focus on increasing the use of technologies to launch innovative and more efficient actigraphy sensor and PSG devices to scale up on the competitive landscape in the diagnostics industry.

Ever-expanding End-user Base of Health-conscious Consumers is Creating Lucrative Sales Opportunities

With the incidences of severe sleep disorders reaching its peak, health-conscious consumers are willing to opt for effective treatments in order to improve the quality of life. The quest for adopting a healthier lifestyle is predominantly boosting sales of actigraphy sensor and PSG devices among health-conscious consumers.

Furthermore, a substantial rise in the geriatric population has a hand in the rapidly expanding base of target consumers for manufacturers in the actigraphy sensor and PSG devices market. Thereby, with the growing popularity of health and wellness trends, the sales of actigraphy sensor and PSG devices are likely to multiply at a rapid rate in the upcoming years.

Definition

Actigraphy sensors are medical devices that are used in non-invasive medical treatments that monitor activity cycles in the human body. Actigraphy sensors transmit signals and analyze body movements as well as sleep-related activities in real time.

Polysomnography (PSG) is the study of sleep, and PSG devices are used as diagnostic tools in the field of sleep medicine. Actigraphy sensor and PSG devices are medical devices primarily used in the diagnosis of various sleep disorders such as idiopathic hypersomnia and sleep apnea.

Market Structure

The Fact.MR report ensures the seamless delivery of information about the actigraphy sensor and PSG devices market in order to help readers to understand each and every fact mentioned in the report. Thereby, the information on growth prospects of the actigraphy sensor and PSG devices market mentioned in the report is segmented into four segments – product types, technology types, distribution channels, and geographical regions.

Based on product types, the actigraphy sensor and PSG devices market is segmented into two broad categories – actigraphy devices and polysomnography devices. Actigraphy devices are further segmented into wrist and handband actigraphy devices and wearable actigraphy devices. Polysomnography devices are further segmented into fixed polysomnography devices and portable polysomnography devices.

Based on the technology types, the actigraphy sensor and PSG devices market is segmented into wireless technology devices, USB devices, GPS devices, and others. According to the distribution channels, the actigraphy sensor and PSG devices market is segmented into retail stores, online retail stores, pharmacies, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and homecare settings.

Based on geographical regions, the actigraphy sensor and PSG devices market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

