Activated Carbon Market : Know About Technology Advancements by 2019-2027 with Donau Carbon GmbH, Silcarbon, Aktivkohle GmbH, Prominent Systems, Inc., Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC

High carbon content with organic material such as coal, wood, and coconut husks is processed to manufacture activated carbon. The main property of activated carbon is physical absorption which is useful for the purification of water treatment, metal finishing, medicine, fuel storage and many others. Porous structure of activated carbon along with its versatility, have made it one of the most extensively used adsorbents.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.

2. Haycarb PLC

3. Donau Carbon GmbH

4. Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH

5. Prominent Systems, Inc.

6. Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC

7. Jacobi Carbons AB

8. Cabot Corporation.

9. Calgon Carbon Corporation

10. Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Increased demand for clean drinking water and environment protocols to control carbon and pollutants emission are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of activated carbon market whereas high price of raw material act as a restraining factor for this market. Application such as decolonization, deodorization, and solvent recovery is expected to drive the demand in the forecast period.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

