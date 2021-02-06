Additive Manufacturing Market foreseen size grow exponentially over 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Additive Manufacturing Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Additive Manufacturing Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Additive Manufacturing Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Additive Manufacturing Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Additive Manufacturing Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.3% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Additive manufacturing is likewise known as 3-D (3 dimensional) printing and it is used to create 3-d items. Increasing government support to enhance additive manufacturing technology across the globe is anticipated to boost additive manufacturing market during the forecast period. Moreover, the usage of 3D printing or additive manufacturing is extensively used for customization of the products. The growth in the industrialization and demand for complex design products is anticipated to bolster the demand for of global additive manufacturing market in near future. The growth of the additive manufacturing market is highly dependent on the growth of other industries such as food and beverages, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare and aerospace and defense. There is a substantial demand for the additive manufacturing from the medical and dental industries.

Rising population with the high per capita income is driving the growth for the global additive manufacturing market during the forecast period. Additionally, the usage of additive manufacturing and 3D printing is expected to grow for designing parts and finished goods in near future. On the flip side, the limited usage of the additive manufacturing in the developing and underdeveloped economies is projected to hinder the growth of this market in coming years. Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest rate of 15.7% from 2019-2027, owing to an untapped market with a large consumer base and increasing disposable income. Growth in the industries such as automotive, healthcare & manufacturing is fueling the growth of additive manufacturing market in Asia Pacific.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Additive Manufacturing market encompasses market segments based on material type, process type, end use industry and geography.

In terms of type, the Additive Manufacturing market is segregated into:

Material Type

o Ceramics

o Metals

o Others

o Thermoplastics

Polymer Type

o Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

o Polylactic Acid (PLA)

o Polycarbonate (PC)

o Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

o Others

Metal Type

o Aluminum

o High Performance Alloys

o Precious Metals

o Stainless Steel

o Titanium

o Others

Ceramics Type

o Porcelain

o Silica/ Glass

o Silicon Carbide

o Others

By process type, the global Additive Manufacturing market is also classified into:

Binder Jetting

Computer-Aided Design

Fused Filament Fabrication

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Stereo lithography

Others

By End use Industry, the global Additive Manufacturing market is also classified into:

Aerospace

Medical

Manufacturing

Automotive

Construction

Others

By country/region, the global Additive Manufacturing market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Stratasys Inc.,

MCor Technologies Ltd.

Biomedical Modeling, Inc.

Envisiontec GmbH

Morries Technologies Inc,

Materialise NV

SLM Solutions GmbH

ExOne

Arcam AB

Greatbarch Inc.

3D Systems, Inc.

Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems

GPI Prototype and Manufacturing Services, Inc.

Sirona Dental System

Stratasys Ltd.

Others player have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Additive Manufacturing related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Murata, Panasonic, Nippon among others

