Adoption of External Drainage and Monitoring System Market to Increase During the Forecast Period on back of Increased Consumer Demand

The brain is surrounded by cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) which is a clear and colorless liquid. The essential function of cerebrospinal fluid is to cushion the brain and absorb the shock to protect the central nervous system. Beside that cerebrospinal fluid also circulates essential nutrients and chemicals. Sometimes, cerebrospinal fluid samples are collected for measurement of intracranial pressure.

This pressure of cerebrospinal fluid sample is helpful for diagnosis of neurological disease such as meningitis. External drainage and monitoring system is used for collection cerebrospinal fluid sample, to monitor intracranial pressure and temporary drainage of cerebrospinal fluid in a patient with an infected shunt. Cerebrospinal fluid is collected in external collection bag from the lateral ventricles of the brain, or the lumbar space of the spine.

An external ventricular drainage (EVD) system is used to drain CSF sample by using intercerebral pressure and combination of gravity. The drainage rate of the sample entirely depends on the height of external ventricular drainage system, placed relative to the patient’s anatomy. The external drainage and monitoring system require constant assessment and intervention during the process.

The external drainage and monitoring system market is supposed to drive by an increase in the prevalence of traumatic injuries and strokes. The rise in a number of cases of brain surgery in children has also boosted the growth of this market.

Moreover, the technical advancements in the field of pressure monitoring have influenced the growth of external drainage and monitoring system market. Rise in healthcare expenditure, and increasing geriatric population will propel the demand of external drainage and monitoring system market.

However, this is a very critical procedure which restraint the growth of external drainage and monitoring system market. Also, lack of awareness among people and increasing in prices of External Ventricle Devices (EVD) can also limit the growth of external drainage and monitoring system market.

The global market for external drainage and monitoring system is segmented on the basis of indication, end users, and region.

Segmentation by Indication Posterior Fossa Tumor Hematomas Posterior Fossa IV Ventricle Obstruction Cranial Injuries Subdural Hematomas Meningitis Subarachnoid Hemorrhage into CSF Other

Segmentation by End Users Pediatric Care Center Neurology Hospitals Nursing Home

Segmentation by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



The external drainage and monitoring system market is expected show dramatic growth over the forecast period. The innovation of some new products with a focus on patient’s comfort is expected to offer an excellent opportunity for the global external drainage and monitoring system market. Also, new designs of EVD which gives rapid and accurate monitoring have raised the demand for external drainage and monitoring system market.

Based on indication the global external drainage and monitoring system market is segmented as Posterior Fossa Tumor, Hematomas Posterior Fossa, IV Ventricle Obstruction, Cranial Injuries, Subdural Hematomas, Meningitis, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage into CSF and Other.

Based on end user the global external drainage and monitoring system market is segmented as Pediatric Care Center, Neurology Hospitals, and Nursing Home. Among all the end user Pediatric Care Center is expected to have maximum share of external drainage and monitoring system market.

On the basis of regional presence, global external drainage and monitoring system market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for external drainage and monitoring system owing to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and traumatic injuries.

This market is then followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Rise in healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement scenario is responsible for the growth of external drainage and monitoring system market in Europe. Asia Pacific is fasted growing market for external drainage and monitoring system due to the attention of new investors. India and China are expected to offer an excellent opportunity for external drainage and monitoring system market to grow in Asia Pacific region.

Some of the players for external drainage and monitoring system market are Medtronic, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and Sophysa S.A.

