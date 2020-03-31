Adoption of Sage Herb to Increase During the Forecast Period on back of Increased Consumer Demand

Sage Herb Market: Introduction

Sage herb has been used traditionally across the globe traditionally for the treatment of inflammations and infections of the mouth and throat, digestive disorders and as a fertility drug. The sage herb also finds its application as a culinary herb, and is known by its scientific name Salvia, which is the largest genus of plants in the mint family and contains over 850 species across the globe. However, Salvia officinalis is most researched and commercially available species of Salvia genus, which are native to Mediterranean region of Europe and northern Africa and also found in some regions of North America. However, it is grown in many parts worldwide, owing to its usage as traditional herbal medicine as well as flavoring spices. In the recent decades, clinical studies have been performed on Salvia officinalis also known as common sage, which has shown optimistic results in preventing, controlling, or curing various diseases naturally. Scientific studies have shown that presence of components such as terpenoids, flavonoids and essential oils in Salvia officinalis is beneficial in protecting the body against oxidative stress, inflammation, virus infection, free radical damages etc. This has resulted in increased consumer confidence in Sage herb based product thus increasing the traction of global sage herb market.

To Get Free Sample Request Visit @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/17710

Sage Herb Market Segmentation

Global Sage Herb market can be segmented on the basis of nature, form, end use application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of nature, global sage herb market is segmented into the organic sage herb and conventional sage herb. The organic sage herb is expected to draw significant attention among health conscious consumer in developed markets and subsequently, act as a driving tool for the sage herb market growth. On the basis of form, global sage herb market is segmented into powder, liquid and dried form. On the basis of end use application, global sage herb market is segmented into food and beverage, dietary supplements, personal care & cosmetics and others. On the basis of the distribution channel, global sage herb market is segmented into the direct and indirect distribution channel. The indirect distribution channel is further sub segmented into offline and online retail.

Sage Herb Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the Sage Herb market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and MEA. Globally, among all regions, Europe is expected to dominate the market value share over the forecast period which is then followed by North America, as it is used traditionally in herbal medicines and favorable geographical condition for farming because it is indigenous to these regions coupled with attributing factors like media coverage on the clinical research of the products based on sage herb. Also, high market penetration, rising awareness on the health, advanced technology, the presence of R&D centers along with manufacturing facilities and the high disposable income in these regions are also the contributing factors. Due to the considerable increase in the international awareness towards Sage herb based products APAC and Latin America regions hold a moderate potential and expected to account for substantial growth.

Sage Herb Market: Dynamics

Medicinal properties associated with sage herb based products like carminative, immune stimulant, antiseptic, antispasmodic activities etc. is expected to fuel the growth of global sage herb market over the forecast period. Sage tea used to treat sore throats while its species Salvia officinalis is used traditionally to treat symptoms of menopause. Furthermore, increasing trend of herbal based products among millennial due to the common belief among them about herbal products to have no major side effects in long term usage, is also anticipated to drive the growth of sage herb market in near future. However, low consumer awareness in emerging and developing economies and associated side effects such as seizure disorders, liver, and nervous system damage when consumed in high doses, are the factors hampering the growth of global sage herb market over the forecast period.

For More Details and Order Copy of this Report Visit @https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/17710

Sage Herb Market Key Player:

Some of the major players operating in Sage Herb market includes Doehler GmbH, McCormick & Company, Incorporated, Bristol Botanicals Limited, Bio Botanica, Inc, Sabinsa Corporation, Symrise AG, Swanson Health Products, Inc., Solgar Inc., and others