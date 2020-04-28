Advanced Distribution Management System Market Current Applications and Future Possibilities by 2025 | Open Systems International, Advanced Control Systems, Schneider Electric SE, Indra Sistemas, ETAP/Operation Technology

The Global Advanced distribution management system market is expected to grow US$ 3852.2 million by 2025 from US$ 963.5 million in 2017.

The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence the Advanced Distribution Management System Market in the coming years.

The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. The Advanced Distribution Management System Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Advanced Distribution Management System across the globe.

The market report highlights top ten companies’ operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.

The major market player included in this report are:

1. Open Systems International Inc.

2. Advanced Control Systems, Inc.

3. Schneider Electric SE

4. Indra Sistemas

5. ETAP/Operation Technology, Inc.

6. ABB Ltd.

7. General Electric Company

8. Oracle Corporation

9. Siemens AG

10. Survalent Technology Corporation

Advanced distribution management system market is segmented by vertical into commercial and industrial. Major part of revenue is generated from commercial, an end user of ADMS. It happened because of the rise in investment for the development of new infrastructure including office premises, shopping malls, institutional buildings which needs ADMS system for better optimization of distribution grid. Also, to upgrade old DMS with advanced DMS to ensure cost savings, with energy savings efficiently and effectively. Further, by type the market is segment into solution and services. The solution for ADMS comprises of SCADA, Distribution Network Analysis (DNA) and Outage Management System (OMS). Whereas the services segment comprise of consulting, system integration and support & maintenance. By segment the solution segment lead the market, however in the coming years the market will be taken over by the ADMS services.

