Advanced Driving Assistance Systems Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights size 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Advanced Driving Assistance Systems Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Advanced Driving Assistance Systems Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Advanced Driving Assistance Systems Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Advanced Driving Assistance Systems Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Advanced Driving Assistance Systems Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.21% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Advanced driver assistance system which is known as ADAS is being defined as the vehicle-based intelligent safety system which can be used to improve the road safety in terms of crash severity mitigation, crash avoidance and safety & post-crash phase. ADAS can undeniably, be defined as the integrated in-vehicle system which contributes to more than one of these which are crash-phase, intelligent speed adaptation and advanced emergency braking. The system does have the capacity to prevent the crash or mitigate it.

Continuously growing demand for the advanced driver assistance system in brake monitoring, warning and steering task is estimated to drive the automobile market. It is being driven largely by the regulatory and consumer interest in the safety applications which protect the drivers and hence reduce accidents. For example, both the United States and the European Union are instructing that all the vehicles must be fortified with autonomous emergency braking system & forward-collision warning system. ADAS is also promoting comfort and economy to the car owners of this region which is equipped with ADAS, like parking assist and blind spot detection. Although ADAS application is still in the early stages, original-equipment manufacturers and their suppliers do realize that ADAS could ultimately become the main differentiating feature in automotive brands, and key source of revenue.

A research study was being conducted aiming at the complications faced by the Indian drivers and the execution of ADAS for the Indian Automotive market. It was undoubtedly evident that although the European and the Indian traffic rule and regulation are mostly alike, but the behavior of driver is highly culturally arbitrated. Results also indicates that the different types of assistance drivers required in different traffic conditions heavily depends a great deal on the driver behavior. ADAS designed for the roads in European condition may not essentially be optimal in other market. Automotive revenue pool has significantly increased and diversified towards the data-driven service and on-demand mobility service in the past and is expected to continue on the same track. This is expected to create an overall growth of more than 30% in revenue in the near future.

Today, more than 70% of the global connected car sales come from the luxury brands. By end of 2022, this number is expected to fall to 50%, at the expense of the falling margins.

The increased global interest in the autonomous vehicle is transforming the way business model and vehicle are being conceived for the future use. From technological point of view regular ADAS function like lane departure warning and blind spot detection are nowadays becoming commoditized and solutions which involves sensor fusion are considered as big bet by many OEM. From business point of view unique multi-level collaboration can be seem to launch ADAS solution which includes tier 1s with non-automotive technology companies and tier 2s with OEMs.

Although advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technology has got the potential to change the automotive sector, its current annual revenues—which ranges from 10 to 12 billion dollar, are modest in comparison with those for the other automotive systems. Major Part of the problem is that most of the promising ADAS application are still in the process of being fine-tuned or have not yet launched in the market; while the others are very expensive & mostly available in the premium car segment until now. The most important factor hindering the demand may be lack of the consumer awareness. A recent survey disclosed, many respondents were unfamiliar with different ADAS application, and very few of them purchased cars with ADAS enabled technology.

Semiconductor companies received a very moderate revenue from the ADAS segment —which was less than 2 billion dollar in the year 2015, in comparison with 29 billion dollar for the automotive electronic system; but this revenue from the ADAS segment is expected to grow at a higher pace in the forecast period. To ensure capturing full value of the market semiconductor companies do need to understand when they should enter the market. This could actually involve them in rethinking their product which is focused on hardware, since diverging out into the software segment will actually offer more opportunities to develop new strategies for the purpose of collaborating with the OEM. Companies which are going to move quickly and allow themselves to establish as ADAS player is expected to gain the most when the market will move to a higher growth.

ADAS applications are expected to represent the next critical business opportunity in automotive sector, and the major semiconductor companies are well placed to capture that upcoming opportunity. Their technological proficiency which is always valued by the OEMs has now become more and more important than it was ever before, particularly if they can provide component and solution which is going to improve the system level capability.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Advanced Driving Assistance Systems Market encompasses market segments based on system, offering, vehicle type, component and country.

In terms of system, the Advanced Driving Assistance Systems Market is segregated into:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Adaptive Front Light (AFL)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Cross Traffic Alert (CTA)

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Night Vision System (NVS)

Pedestrian Detection System (PDS)

Road Sign Recognition (RSR)

Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

By offering, the global Advanced Driving Assistance Systems Market is also classified into:

Hardware

Software

By vehicle type, the global Advanced Driving Assistance Systems Market is also classified into:

Buses

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Trucks

Passenger Cars (PCs)

By component, the global Advanced Driving Assistance Systems Market is also classified into:

Ultrasonic Sensors

Image Sensors

Radar Sensors

Laser Sensors

Infrared Sensors

By country/region, the global Advanced Driving Assistance Systems Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

Robert Bosch

ZF Friedrichshafen

Continental

Aptiv

Samsung

Nvidia

Hella

Intel

Denso

Hyundai Mobis

Valeo

Magna

Wabco

Autoliv

Infineon Technologies

Ficosa

Blackberry

Texas Instruments

Voxx International

Aisin Seiki

Hitachi

Omron

Renesas

Cognitive

Logigo

have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter's five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report.

