Advanced Surface Movement Guidance & Control System Market Development and Growth, Segmentation Forecast to 2027

Global Advanced Surface Movement Guidance & Control market is accounted for $3.72billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.76billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.8%. Factors influencing the market growth are impact of weather affects on operations of airports, growing airport infrastructures to control increased air traffic and increasing focus of regulatory authorities on safe and secure airport operations. However, huge installation cost for advanced surface movement guidance & control system is affecting the growth of the market.

By application, surveillance segment dominated the market due to increasing demand for enhanced surveillance systems in airport and airlines operations. Video surveillance systems play a key role in protecting against acts of terrorism. Based on level, the level 2 segment acquired significant share owing to airport expansions and increased congestions at airports. Appropriate alerts are generated for the controllers in case of conflicts between all vehicles on runways and the incursion of aircraft onto designated restricted areas. By Geography, Europe dominated the largest market share during the forecast period due to growing airport upgradations and government involvement in enhancing airport security.

Some of the key players in the advanced surface movement guidance & control market include Searidge Technologies, Leonardo, Frequentis, ADB Safegate, Altys Technologies, Saab Group , Honeywell International, Era Corporation, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas, ATRiCS Advanced Traffic Solutions and Terma.

Investments Covered:

-Brownfield

-Greenfield

Sectors Covered:

-Defense

-Commercial

Offerings Covered:

-Software

-Maintenance Support Service

-Hardware

Levels Covered:

-Level 4

-Level 3

-Level 2

-Level 1

Applications Covered:

-Planning & Routing

-Monitoring & Alerting

-Surveillance

-Guidance

