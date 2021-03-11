Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019-2025)

The recent market report on the global Aerospace & Defense Ducting market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Aerospace & Defense Ducting market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Aerospace & Defense Ducting market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Aerospace & Defense Ducting market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

The following manufacturers are covered:

AIM Aerospace

Arrowhead Products Corporation

Eaton Corporation (Eaton Aerospace)

Encore Group

Exotic Metals Forming LLC

GKN plc (GKN Aerospace)

ITT Corporation (ITT Aerospace)

Meggitt PLC

PFW Aerospace AG

Senior plc (Senior Aerospace)

Stelia Aerospace

Triumph Group Inc.

Unison Industries

Zodiac Aerospace

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Duct Type

Rigid

Semi-Rigid

Flexible

by Pressure Type

Low-Pressure

High-Pressure

by Material Type

Nickel & Alloys

Titanium & Alloys

Stainless Steel & Alloys

Composites

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

General Aviation

Helicopter

Military Aircraft

Others

