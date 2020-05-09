Agriculture Analytics Market Analysis and Opportunities by Top Leading companies like Deere & Company, IBM, SAP SE, Trimble, Monsanto Company, Oracle, Accenture, Iteris, Taranis, Agribotix, Agrivi, DTN, aWhere, Granular, Proagrica

Agriculture Analytics Market by Application Area (Farm Analytics, Livestock Analytics, and Aquaculture Analytics), Component (Solution and Services), Farm Size (Small, Medium Sized, and Large), Deployment Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2027

Smart farming is a part of agriculture analytics, which is also the breakthrough application of science and technology across agriculture. Agriculture analytics is the adoption of technologies such as Big Data, IoT, and other analytics tools in the agricultural field. The major growth driver for the agriculture analytics market is government initiatives for deploying modern agricultural techniques. Additionally, rising pressure for meeting the growing demand for food globally coupled with the need for improving productivity from farms are resulting in the adoption of the agriculture analytics and driving growth of the agriculture analytics market.

Core research components enunciated in the report, which offers key prompts on key players in the agriculture analytics market. In addition, it offers key information on new and existing market players operating in the agriculture analytics market, which are investing extensively. The report on the agriculture analytics market focuses on the macro and microeconomic factors, which are reflecting on the growth of the agriculture analytics market.

The global agriculture analytics market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of +15% during the forecast period.

Agriculture Analytics Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Deere & Company, IBM, SAP SE, Trimble, Monsanto Company, Oracle, Accenture, Iteris, Taranis, Agribotix, Agrivi, DTN, aWhere, Granular, Proagrica

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. As leading companies take efforts to maintain their dominance in the global Agriculture Analytics market, the right way to do so is by adopting new technologies and strategies. The report highlights major technological developments and changing trends adopted by key companies over a period of time. For a stronger and more stable business outlook, the report on the global market carries key projections that can be practically studied.

Analysis of Agriculture Analytics market and its upcoming growth prospects is been mentioned with maximum precision. This study includes an elaborative summary of market which also includes snapshots that offer depth of information of various other segmentations. Through qualitative and quantitative analysis of key factors which are responsible for boosting or hampering the market growth and the promising opportunities in market have been provide.

Major highlights of the global research report:

-In-depth analysis of the degree of competition across the globe

-Estimation of global market values and volumes

-Global market analysis through industry analysis tools such as SWOT and Porter’s five analysis

-Business profiling of prominent companies across the global regions like North America, Latin America, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe

-Detailed elaboration on global market value, volume, and penetration

-Global market growth projections

-Detailed description on development policies and plans

-Analytical study on drivers, restraints, opportunities, hindrances, inadequacies, challenges and strengths

Table of Contents

Global Agriculture Analytics Market Research Report 2020-2027

Chapter 1 Global Agriculture Analytics Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export

Chapter 6 Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Continue for TOC……….