Agriculture Robot Market Growth Analysis By High Four Leading Manufactures-Harvest Automation, Yamaha, HoneyComb, Trimble

Summation of Agriculture Robot Market: An agricultural robot is a robot deployed for agricultural purposes. The mechanical design consists of an end effector, manipulator, and gripper.

The main area of application of robots in agriculture today is at the harvesting stage. Emerging applications of robots or drones in agriculture include weed control, cloud seeding, planting seeds, harvesting, environmental monitoring and soil analysis.

Global Agriculture Robot market size will increase to 7300 Million US$ by 2025, from 1280 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agriculture Robot.

Based on Product Type, Agriculture Robot market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

♼ Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

♼ Driverless Tractor

♼ Milking Robots

♼ Automated Harvesting Machines

♼ Others

Based on end users/applications, Agriculture Robot market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

♼ Field Farming

♼ Dairy Management

♼ Indoor Farming

♼ Horticulture

♼ Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Agriculture Robot market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

