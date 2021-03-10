AI and Big Data Analytics in Telecom Market Scope and Comprehensive Analysis by 2027 | Top Players: AWS, Amazon, Amdocs, NTT

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global AI and Big Data Analytics in Telecom Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international AI and Big Data Analytics in Telecom Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global AI and Big Data Analytics in Telecom Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global AI and Big Data Analytics in Telecom Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global AI and Big Data Analytics in Telecom Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of xx.xx% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

The telecommunication industry is at the inauguration of an artificial intelligence driven move and shortly there will be no looking back at this. As it has already been seen before with the other technological advancements and with other industries, the one and only recipe to get success is to clasp it and go along with the flow with it. Telecoms if it is going to look the other way and tries to deny it, is expected to be left behind.

5G & AI will allow the telecoms to allow user stories which run across all the channels & all aspects of human life. Telcos are expected to use Artificial Intelligence to shift from the factor “knowing what actually happened & dealing with that” to “predicting & being proactive as required”, empowering the telcos to lower the costs, make much better decisions, increase the customer lifetime value & enhance the customer experience to push out the churn.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global AI and Big Data Analytics in Telecom Market encompasses market segments based on type, application, and country.

In terms of type, the global AI and Big Data Analytics in Telecom Market can be classified into

Cloud based

Ø Public Cloud

Ø Private Cloud

On premise

Ø Colocation based

Ø Managed hosting services

In terms of application, the global AI and Big Data Analytics in Telecom Market can be classified into

Private

Commercial

By country/region, the global AI and Big Data Analytics in Telecom Market has been divided into

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

ü AWS

ü Affirm

ü Air Europa

ü Airtel

ü Alibaba

ü Amazon

ü Amdocs

ü Apple

ü AT&T

ü Baidu

ü China Unicom

ü Cisco

ü Clarifai

ü Cloudera,

ü Dell

ü Ericsson

ü Facebook

ü Fico

ü Google

ü Huawei

ü Iberia

ü IBM

ü Others

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as AI and Big Data Analytics in Telecom Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2019-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the AI and Big Data Analytics in Telecom Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new Components of Packaging , competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world AI and Big Data Analytics in Telecom Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as AWS, Amazon, Amdocs, NTT among others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of spectral range, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for AI and Big Data Analytics in Telecom caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for AI and Big Data Analytics in Telecom Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

