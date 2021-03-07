AI Governance Market: Know what are the Booming Reasons in 2020 | Fair Isaac Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc.

Global AI Governance Market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. Increasing government initiatives to leverage artificial intelligence technology benefits is the major factor for the growth of this market. The report organizes the AI Governance Market across the globe into distinct portion based on industry standards. It also distinguishes the market based on geographical regions. The AI Governance report mainly throws light on dominant players in the regions of (North America, Europe, China, Japan, Latin America and India). Other regions can be added accordingly.

Market Drivers:

Increasing government initiatives to leverage artificial intelligence technology benefits is boosting this market growth

Increasing need for building trust in artificial intelligence systems and growing demand for transparency in artificial intelligence decisions also acts as a market driver

Growing compliance with regulations around technology drives this market growth

Reduction of gender bias and discrimination by using artificial intelligence accelerates this market growth

Market Restraints:

Establishing comprehensive ethical principles for artificial intelligence restricts this market growth High investment cost hampers the growth of this market



Insufficient expertise and skills in artificial intelligence also acts as a market restraint

Major players profiled in the report are: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global AI governance market are BoardBookit, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Anki, AIBrain Inc., Banjo, Apple Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Appier Inc., SenseTime, Kindred, Inc., OrCam among others.

Segmentation: Global AI Governance Market

By Component

Solutions Platforms Software Tools

Services Consulting Integration Support and Maintenance



Technology

Computer Vision

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Others

Function

Training

Inference

Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Telecom

Automotive

Others

Competitive Analysis

Global AI governance market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aerial imaging market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

AI Governance Market Report Structure at a Glance:

Executive summary, market introduction, AI Governance market definition.

Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.

AI Governance Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.

Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.

AI Governance Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.

In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.

AI Governance Market structure and competition analysis.

Research Methodology: Global AI Governance Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

