AI Governance Market Industry | Prospects & Upcoming Trends and Opportunities Analyzed for Coming Years

Global AI governance market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. AI governance is the concept that a legal framework should be in place to ensure that machine learning (ML) techniques are well studied and created to help humanity operate reasonably through the implementation of AI systems. Addressing problems related to the right to be notified and possible violations, AI governance seeks to close the gulf in technological development between accountability and ethics.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Component (Solutions, Services),

Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others),

Function (Training, Inference)

Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud, Hybrid),

Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Defence, Media and Entertainment, Telecom, Retail, Automotive, Others),

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global AI Governance market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global AI Governance market.

Global AI Governance Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing government initiatives to leverage artificial intelligence technology benefits is boosting this market growth

Increasing need for building trust in artificial intelligence systems and growing demand for transparency in artificial intelligence decisions also acts as a market driver

Growing compliance with regulations around technology drives this market growth

Reduction of gender bias and discrimination by using artificial intelligence accelerates this market growth

Market Restraints:

Establishing comprehensive ethical principles for artificial intelligence restricts this market growth

High investment cost hampers the growth of this market

Insufficient expertise and skills in artificial intelligence also acts as a market restraint

Competition Analysis:

IBM Corporation, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, BoardBookit, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Anki, AIBrain Inc., Banjo, Apple Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Appier Inc., SenseTime, Kindred, Inc., OrCam among others.

