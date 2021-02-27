AI in BFSI Market 2020 Will Emerge Globally And Grow With High CAGR by 2027 | 23.5% CAGR

Evaluating AI in BFSI Market Ecosystem

The Integration of AI in BFSI Market Ecosystem is providing an edge to the early adopters and is strengthening their core competencies. The implementation of AI in BFSI Market Ecosystem will improve banking, insurance, and financial services in the upcoming years, positively impacting fraud mitigation, customer service, credit scores, and investment advisories.

Some of the major advantages of implementing AI in BFSI Market Ecosystem are, tailored customer experience, fraud detection, automated back-end processes, and better turn-around time. According to our estimates, the Global AI in BFSI Market Ecosystem was valued approximately USD 5.8 Billion in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 23.5%.

Some of the early adopters of chatbot and voicebot in AI in BFSI Market Ecosystem are Bank of America, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, MasterCard, Capital One, and OCBC Bank Singapore. Chatbot can help answer FAQs and basic information. In addition to these, BFSI ecosystem players are outsourcing these technologies, as in-house development may lead to extra overheads. The Key companies in chatbot and voicebot technology development are Facebook, Amazon, and many other budding startups.

The Bank of America’s Erica, a voicebot, investigates customers’ withdrawal history to measure their spending scenario and inform the current status of the account if the balance is low. It also suggests solutions such as sending notification and transferring funds. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s Bot executes 200+ banking tasks for customers, such as paying bills, activating cards, sending bank statements, etc. In 2018, the Commonwealth Bank provided service to 6.2 million NetBank and CommBank app users. Thus creating new opportunities in AI in BFSI Market sector for real time consumer services.

Figure 2: Artificial Intelligence: Segmentation ofAI in BFSI Market Ecosystem

Globally, AI in BFSI Market Ecosystem is growing rapidly with the advent of the technology and the availability of the infrastructure. Currently, North America holds the largest share in the AI in BFSI Market Ecosystem and is expected to dominate the global market in the coming years, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. AI in BFSI Market Ecosystem companies are focusing on automation and optimal utilization of resources, as well as working on a customer-centric approach to improve banking offerings. The digitization in emerging countries will induce the demand for AI in BFSI Market Ecosystem in coming decade.

The investment and consulting firm JP Morgan Chase’s COIN bot (Contract Intelligence) implements machine learning techniques to assist the bank’s lawyers in filtering and analyzing around 12,000 contracts for commercial loan agreements per year. COIN has improved loan-servicing, and it can work consistently and efficiently. Thus integration of AI in BFSI Market Ecosystem with currently adopted processes of the companies will enhance the company’s overall business decision making.

AI in BFSI Market Ecosystem includes risk and compliance monitoring companies which are using AI frameworks for audio and video recordings of interactions between clients and bankers and are trying to identify banking terms that are usually monitored by auditors. For instance, Danske Bank has implemented an AI Framework which improved its fraud detection rate by 60%. AI in BFSI Market Ecosystem will enhance the processing of the transactions, customer’s financial tracking and other critical information required for the decision making.

