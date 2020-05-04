AI in Military Market 2020 – Global Applications, Regional Overview and Forecast 2028

AI in the Military Market to the Witness Widespread Growth in the coming years due to increased adoption of cloud services by the military & Enhanced computing power and enhanced AI-supporting chipsets growth.

Artificial intelligence is a computer system’s ability to execute functions that usually involve human intelligence, such as recognition of expression, visual perception, and decision making. This technology involves in-depth teaching and learning of machines.

Advancing computing power and increasing the presence of artificial intelligence chipsets are drivers of market growth. Moreover, increasing the military implementation of cloud services has also stimulated market development. Also, increased operational effectiveness of independent systems would provide the market with profitable possibilities.

The service segment holds the largest market share in the global AI in the military market due to the growing demand for deployment and integration, upgrade and maintenance, and software support services.

In the future, the information processing section will drive the artificial intelligence industry in the military. In the collection and aggregation of information, artificial intelligence enables military staff to acknowledge patterns and obtain correlations in data sets. The processed data is used with machine learning or profound learning instruments to further investigate.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights provides a detailed understanding of the AI in the military market from qualitative and quantitative perspectives during the forecast period. The report also provides dynamic indicators with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Platform:

• Land

◦ Military Fighting Vehicles (MFVS)

◦ Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVS)

◦ Air Defense Systems

◦ Command & Control Systems

◦ Others

• Naval

◦ Naval Ships

◦ Submarines

◦ Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVS)

◦ Others

• Airborne

◦ Fighter Aircraft & Helicopter

◦ Transport & Cargo Aircraft

◦ Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

◦ Others

• Space

◦ Space Launch Vehicles

◦ Satellites

◦ Others

By Offering:

• Hardware

◦ Processor

◦ Memory

◦ Network

• Software

◦ AI Solutions

◦ Platforms

• Services

◦ Deployment & Integration

◦ Upgrade & Maintenance

◦ Software Support

◦ Others

By Technology:

• Learning & Intelligence

◦ Modeling & Simulation

◦ Data Mining

◦ Natural Language Processing

◦ Deep Learning

◦ Machine Learning

• Advanced computing

◦ Quantum Computing

◦ Neuromorphic Engineering

◦ Supercomputing

• AI Systems

◦ Computer Vision

◦ Virtual Reality

◦ Virtual Agents

By Application:

• Warfare Platform

• Cyber Security

• Logistics & Transportation

• Target Recognition

• Battlefield Healthcare

• Simulation & Training

• Threat Monitoring & Situational Awareness

• Information Processing

• Others

This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on the key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Rest of the World.

Companies Covered:

• SparkCognition Inc.

• Charles River Analytics, Inc.

• Leidos

• Boeing

• SAIC

• Thales Group

• IBM

• General Dynamics,

• NVIDIA Corporation

• BAE Systems

• Harris Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Raytheon Company

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

