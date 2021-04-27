Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global AI in Social Media Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the AI in Social Media market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the AI in Social Media market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on AI in Social Media Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the AI in Social Media market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

AI in Social Media market: by By Technology (Deep Learning & Machine Learning, Natural language processing (NLP)), By Component (Solutions, Services), By Application (Customer Experience Management, Predictive Risk Assessment and Sales & Marketing) By End-User(BFSI, Education, Media and Advertising, Retail and Ecommerce, Public Utilities & Others) – Global industry perspective, comprehensive analysis and forecast, 2019 to 2026.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global AI in Social Media market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an area of computer technological advancement that emphasizes the advent of Intelligent /smart machines that react and work like human beings. With the technological advancement in Artificial intelligence machine have been designed like computers/ Smartphones which can recognize voice and all learn with time.

According to comScore, when it comes to mobile it accounts to 65 percent of all digital media time, that is actually a big percentage of share we spend on social media. It is the times spend on checking mails, chatting with friend, working or shopping. Marketing companies have found that the customer is mobile first, so with the help of AI, the marketing companies gets the customer location and the time is spends on a particular brand and so the marketing companies can send a app or push notification so as to update customer order status and promotional offers for their favorite brand thereby encouraging growth for AI market in social media. With the expansion in the usage of smart phone, availability of mobile application and improving the network speed, Smart phones have become a necessity now-a-days for all almost all kind of work.

Companies are leveraging social media by AI which will help them give better understanding of their customers buying pattern which in turn help them to keep relevant product and product line. Companies can then personalize data /content/Product/by getting to know its buying pattern and what motivates him to take that decision as AI can learn at a faster rate than any human the chances of making error is eliminated and thus AI in social media marketing will tend to grow in much faster rate in the years to come. However with only hand full of AI experts might hinder AI Technology adoption in the developing economy. The privacy of customer /social media users will be hampered. Through these websites people are giving their personal information out on the internet. These networking sites keep track of all the interaction done on their website and save them for later use. These can have some serious implication which me also include disclosure of persons location ,cyber stalking, 3rd party personal information disclosure , social profiling and so on .This can pose as a major challenge to overcome for AI in social Media.

On the basis of application, efficient customer experience management needs a complete view of customer interactions that includes both traditional channels, such as phone calls and face-to- face meetings and communications that come through the website, from live chat or sessions with chatbots and from social media. These channels create unstructured data. This means that companies must be able to manage data from different sources in order to extract valuable insight with speed and precision and integrate them with existing customer data.

Effective consumer experience management desires entire view of client interactions which includes both traditional channels like, phone calls and communications, face-to- face conferences and that come via the internet site, from live chat and from social media. These channels create which are then combine them with existing customer statistics for further use by the company, which will then contribute to the growth of Ai social media market.

North America has observed huge technological advancement in the recent past which will eventually drive the dependency on mobile phone even more, and so this will drive the growth of AI Compelled with social media marketing in the long run. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to capture a substantial portion of AI in social media market in the forecast period, due to the increase in number of smartphone users and internet users in APAC, the growth of this market will be driven by the demand of Smartphones.

Major player in the of AI in social media Market: AWS , Facebook , Google , Adobe Systems, IBM, Baidu ,Twitter , Salesforce, Clarabridge and Snap among others.

The report segments AI in social media Market are as follows:

AI in Social Media Market: Technology Segment Analysis

Deep Learning & Machine Learning

Natural language processing (NLP)

AI in Social Media Market: Component Segment Analysis

Solutions

Services

AI in Social Media Market: Application Segment Analysis

Customer Experience Management

Predictive Risk Assessment

Sales & Marketing

AI in Social Media Market: End-User Segment Analysis

BFSI

Education

Media and Advertising

Retail and Ecommerce

Public Utilities

Others

AI in Social Media Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ AI in Social Media market: by By Technology (Deep Learning & Machine Learning, Natural language processing (NLP)), By Component (Solutions, Services), By Application (Customer Experience Management, Predictive Risk Assessment and Sales & Marketing) By End-User(BFSI, Education, Media and Advertising, Retail and Ecommerce, Public Utilities & Others) – Global industry perspective, comprehensive analysis and forecast, 2019 to 2026.

