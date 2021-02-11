Air Purifier Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global air purifier market size was estimated at USD 8.04 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to be driven by rising prevalence of airborne diseases along with rising pollution levels in urban areas. Moreover, improved standard of living, increasing disposable income as well as growing health consciousness are some of the factors expected to drive the growth. Increasing need for the adoption of air pollution control equipment, especially in the developing regions is anticipated to drive the demand for air purifiers. Growing health awareness, especially in the urban youth, is expected to contribute significantly to the growth.

Stringent environmental protection laws, growing industrialization, and awareness for controlling pollution is anticipated to have a positive influence on the market growth in U.S. over the forecast period. The High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) technology segment is expected dominate the U.S. market over the forecast period as it is the most effective technology for trapping harmful airborne particles.

According to a recent survey, clean air is of highest importance for the consumers so as to avoid various health problems. However, growing industrialization coupled with rising construction and mining activities in developing economies significantly contribute to air pollution, which in turn expected to drive the demand for air purifier products over the forecast period.

Earlier, the demand for air purifiers was primarily driven by consumers suffering from respiratory disorders. However, rising health consciousness among consumers is expected to positively influence the demand in the forthcoming years. Rising product demand from hotels in order to meet consumer need for comfort, especially in cities with high levels of air pollution is anticipated to further fuel the market growth in near future.

Government efforts to regulate air pollution by introducing stringent regulations and indoor air quality standards, are projected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, numerous air pollution control campaigns undertaken across the globe by government and NGOs are further anticipated to boost the demand for air purifier products over the forecast period.

Technology Insights of Air Purifier Market

Based on technology, the air purifier market is segmented into HEPA, activated carbon, ionic filters, and others. HEPA technology segment held the largest market share in 2019 and it is projected to grow substantially over the forecast period. HEPA filters are extremely efficient in trapping airborne particles such as dust, pollen, smoke, and bio-contaminants.

Activated carbon filters have exceptional trapping capacity on account of the larger surface area of the carbon granules that makes them very effective in trapping gases, fumes, and odors. Though HEPA filters are highly effective in trapping airborne particles, they are ineffective against gases, odors, and chemicals. Hence, activated carbon filters are generally used in conjunction with HEPA filters to improve the efficiency of the air purifiers.

The ionic filters technology segment accounted for 26.5% of the total revenue share in 2019, and it is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Air ionizers generate negative ions attack harmful airborne particles and help locking them in. This factor is anticipated to fuel the application of the technology and in turn fuel the segment growth.

The other technology segment includes UV light technology, electrostatic precipitators, and ozone generators. Ultraviolet light technology uses UV lamps to destroy viruses, mold, germs, and bacteria that pass through the lamp. On the other hand, ozone gas emitted from ozone generators destroys chemical agents and bacteria. It is highly efficient against strong odors.

Application Insights of Air Purifier Market

Based on application, the market is segmented into commercial, residential, and industrial. The commercial application segment held the dominant market share of 71.0% in 2019 owing to increasing demand in office spaces and educational institutions. It is expected to exhibit a strong growth over the forecast period.

Commercial applications include offices, hospitals, educational centers, hotels, conference centers, movie theaters, shopping malls, and other recreational facilities. Air purifiers are installed in offices in order to maintain the indoor air quality. Rapid urbanization worldwide is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

The residential application segment is expected register the fastest CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period. Residential applications includes small and large scale homes and residential properties. Asia Pacific residential application segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing pollution levels and rapid urbanization in developing countries including India and China.

Air purifiers are used in numerous industries including HVAC, power plants, and manufacturing. These products eliminate weld smoke, asbestos, construction dust, tobacco smoke, and other harmful particles causing environmental as well as human health issues.

Regional Insights of Air Purifier Market

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period. The region is expected to dominate the market on account of several factors including rapid urbanization and rising industrialization coupled with growing population with increased disposable income.

North America expected to continue holding a significant market share in the forthcoming years. The market has grown at a brisk pace with contributions from each technology and application. U.S. is one of the prominent countries in the region active in monitoring and controlling air pollution emitted by various industries. Introduction of stringent regulation by the Clean Air Act and Environment Protection Agency is expected to surge the demand for air purifier product over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to surpass USD 3.76 billion by 2027 owing to the rapidly growing application industries in Germany, Italy, U.K., and France. Most global manufacturers are based in Europe, particularly in Germany and U.K. and also account for a substantial share of the total exports of equipment across the globe.

Central and South America is expected to hold a significant market growth, registering a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. The market offers tremendous potential and opportunities to the air purifier manufacturers, owing to the high growth in developing economies including Brazil and Argentina. The region is expected to gain economic recovery in Brazil and other countries, which is projected to contribute to the steady market growth.

Market Share Insights of Air Purifier Market

The market is diversified in nature with the presence of both multinational and regional players. Key players such as Honeywell International Inc.; IQAir; Daikin Industries, Ltd; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; and Panasonic Corporation have a wide-ranging product portfolio, extensive distribution network, and high degree of operational integration. All the major market players have invested extensively in R&D initiatives in the recent years, which has led to the invention of several innovative products. Major players are aiming at strategic mergers and acquisitions of small and medium scale companies to enhance their product portfolio. Hence, an intense rivalry is anticipated among players in the forthcoming years.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Air Purifier Market Research Report

This report forecasts market share and revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global air purifier market report based on technology, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

High Efficiency Particulate Air

Activated Carbon

Ionic Filters

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

